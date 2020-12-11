Friday's Basketball Scores

High School Basketball
Friday's Scores
Aberdeen Central 56, Brookings 37
Aberdeen Roncalli 63, Deuel 54
Alcester-Hudson 53, Gayville-Volin 36
Baltic 48, Beresford 42
Belle Fourche 60, Hill City 38
Brandon Valley 58, Rapid City Stevens 57
Burke 66, Scotland 47
Canistota 83, Centerville 39
Custer 74, Upton, Wyo. 68
Dakota Valley 66, Tea Area 55
DeSmet 63, Deubrook 24
Dell Rapids 62, West Central 42
Douglas 78, Sturgis Brown 38
Flandreau 75, Chester 53
Garretson 64, Tri-Valley 57
Gregory 65, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64
Hanson 63, Ethan 42
Harding County 75, Newell 24
Harrisburg 45, Pierre 43
Lemmon 41, Timber Lake 36
Lyman 60, Stanley County 50
Mitchell Christian 49, Iroquois 6
New Underwood 65, Edgemont 60
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 71, Lake Preston 51
Redfield 54, Tiospa Zina Tribal 53
Sioux Falls Christian 73, Lennox 51
Vermillion 77, Bon Homme 25
Viborg-Hurley 72, Freeman 17
Watertown 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 56
Waverly-South Shore 30, Wilmot 22
White River 74, Jones County 37
Winner 56, Wagner 49
Yankton 76, Spearfish 60
Gillette Tournament=
St. Thomas More 61, Cody, Wyo. 28
GIRLS
Aberdeen Central 64, Brookings 30
Aberdeen Roncalli 55, Deuel 15
Alcester-Hudson 58, Gayville-Volin 43
Arlington 54, Colman-Egan 20
Baltic 46, Beresford 34
Belle Fourche 52, Hill City 50
Brandon Valley 58, Rapid City Stevens 57
Burke 51, Kimball/White Lake 49
Castlewood 54, Avon 39
Custer 43, Upton, Wyo. 41
DeSmet 49, Deubrook 46
Garretson 56, Tri-Valley 54
Harrisburg 61, Pierre 46
Lyman 52, Stanley County 51
Mitchell Christian 48, Iroquois 19
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 53, Gregory 28
New Underwood 54, Edgemont 34
Newell 58, Harding County 41
Sioux Falls Christian 61, Lennox 35
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 62, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51
Sturgis Brown 62, Douglas 35
Sully Buttes 64, North Central Co-Op 35
Tea Area 59, Dakota Valley 51
Timber Lake 62, Lemmon 45
Vermillion 60, Bon Homme 38
Viborg-Hurley 55, Freeman 36
Watertown 33, Sioux Falls Lincoln 30
Waverly-South Shore 54, Wilmot 23
Winner 74, Wagner 27
Yankton 53, Spearfish 35
Gillette Tournament=
St. Thomas More 49, Cody, Wyo. 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Hay Springs, Neb. vs. Lakota Tech, ppd. to Jan 26th.
