Friday's Basketball Scores
agate

Friday's Basketball Scores

  • Updated
High School Basketball

Friday's Scores

Aberdeen Central 56, Brookings 37

Aberdeen Roncalli 63, Deuel 54

Alcester-Hudson 53, Gayville-Volin 36

Baltic 48, Beresford 42

Belle Fourche 60, Hill City 38

Brandon Valley 58, Rapid City Stevens 57

Burke 66, Scotland 47

Canistota 83, Centerville 39

Custer 74, Upton, Wyo. 68

Dakota Valley 66, Tea Area 55

DeSmet 63, Deubrook 24

Dell Rapids 62, West Central 42

Douglas 78, Sturgis Brown 38

Flandreau 75, Chester 53

Garretson 64, Tri-Valley 57

Gregory 65, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64

Hanson 63, Ethan 42

Harding County 75, Newell 24

Harrisburg 45, Pierre 43

Lemmon 41, Timber Lake 36

Lyman 60, Stanley County 50

Mitchell Christian 49, Iroquois 6

New Underwood 65, Edgemont 60

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 71, Lake Preston 51

Redfield 54, Tiospa Zina Tribal 53

Sioux Falls Christian 73, Lennox 51

Vermillion 77, Bon Homme 25

Viborg-Hurley 72, Freeman 17

Watertown 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 56

Waverly-South Shore 30, Wilmot 22

White River 74, Jones County 37

Winner 56, Wagner 49

Yankton 76, Spearfish 60

Gillette Tournament=

St. Thomas More 61, Cody, Wyo. 28

GIRLS

Aberdeen Central 64, Brookings 30

Aberdeen Roncalli 55, Deuel 15

Alcester-Hudson 58, Gayville-Volin 43

Arlington 54, Colman-Egan 20

Baltic 46, Beresford 34

Belle Fourche 52, Hill City 50

Brandon Valley 58, Rapid City Stevens 57

Burke 51, Kimball/White Lake 49

Castlewood 54, Avon 39

Custer 43, Upton, Wyo. 41

DeSmet 49, Deubrook 46

Garretson 56, Tri-Valley 54

Harrisburg 61, Pierre 46

Lyman 52, Stanley County 51

Mitchell Christian 48, Iroquois 19

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 53, Gregory 28

New Underwood 54, Edgemont 34

Newell 58, Harding County 41

Sioux Falls Christian 61, Lennox 35

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 62, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51

Sturgis Brown 62, Douglas 35

Sully Buttes 64, North Central Co-Op 35

Tea Area 59, Dakota Valley 51

Timber Lake 62, Lemmon 45

Vermillion 60, Bon Homme 38

Viborg-Hurley 55, Freeman 36

Watertown 33, Sioux Falls Lincoln 30

Waverly-South Shore 54, Wilmot 23

Winner 74, Wagner 27

Yankton 53, Spearfish 35

Gillette Tournament=

St. Thomas More 49, Cody, Wyo. 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Hay Springs, Neb. vs. Lakota Tech, ppd. to Jan 26th.

