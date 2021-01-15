Friday's Basketball Scores

BOYS
Aberdeen Christian 77, Potter County 63
Bennett County 39, Colome 36
Burke 64, Gregory 59
Corsica/Stickney 76, Kimball/White Lake 62
Jones County 58, Philip 50
Platte-Geddes 72, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 31
Sioux Falls Christian 69, Mitchell 59
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 64, Huron 27
Wagner 73, Menno 40
West River Tournament
Moorcroft, Wyo. 59, Edgemont 50
New Underwood 44, Newell 35
Upton, Wyo. 63, Faith 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Ponca, Neb., ppd.
Omaha Nation, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ppd.
Sioux Valley vs. McCook Central/Montrose, ppd.
Tri-Valley vs. Beresford, ppd.
GIRLS
New Underwood 64, Timber Lake 37
Rapid City Christian 71, Moorcroft, Wyo. 48
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 53, Huron 46
Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 45, Leola/Frederick 32
Wagner 63, Menno 52
Wall 51, Custer 40
West River Tournament
Faith 54, Bison 28
Upton, Wyo. 53, Newell 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Ponca, Neb., ppd.
Langford vs. Britton-Hecla, ppd.
Omaha Nation, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ppd.
Tri-State, N.D. vs. Waubay/Summit, ppd.
Tri-Valley vs. Beresford, ppd.
West Central vs. St. Thomas More, ccd.