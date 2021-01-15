 Skip to main content
Friday's Basketball Scores
agate

BOYS

Aberdeen Christian 77, Potter County 63

Bennett County 39, Colome 36

Burke 64, Gregory 59

Corsica/Stickney 76, Kimball/White Lake 62

Jones County 58, Philip 50

Platte-Geddes 72, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 31

Sioux Falls Christian 69, Mitchell 59

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 64, Huron 27

Wagner 73, Menno 40

West River Tournament

Moorcroft, Wyo. 59, Edgemont 50

New Underwood 44, Newell 35

Upton, Wyo. 63, Faith 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Ponca, Neb., ppd.

Omaha Nation, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ppd.

Sioux Valley vs. McCook Central/Montrose, ppd.

Tri-Valley vs. Beresford, ppd.

GIRLS

New Underwood 64, Timber Lake 37

Rapid City Christian 71, Moorcroft, Wyo. 48

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 53, Huron 46

Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 45, Leola/Frederick 32

Wagner 63, Menno 52

Wall 51, Custer 40

West River Tournament

Faith 54, Bison 28

Upton, Wyo. 53, Newell 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Ponca, Neb., ppd.

Langford vs. Britton-Hecla, ppd.

Omaha Nation, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ppd.

Tri-State, N.D. vs. Waubay/Summit, ppd.

Tri-Valley vs. Beresford, ppd.

West Central vs. St. Thomas More, ccd.

