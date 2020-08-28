Friday's Football Scores

High School Football
Friday's Scores
Aberdeen Roncalli 28, Webster 7
Alcester-Hudson 50, Centerville 2
Bon Homme 45, Menno/Marion 42
Bridgewater-Emery 34, Elk Point-Jefferson 6
Britton-Hecla 36, Waverly-South Shore 6
Brookings 32, Huron 23
Canistota 14, DeSmet 12
Chester 44, Avon 8
Corsica/Stickney 44, Irene-Wakonda 12
Dell Rapids 27, Lennox 18
Dell Rapids St. Mary 26, Castlewood 6
Edgemont 51, Crawford, Neb. 0
Florence/Henry 36, Deubrook 8
Gayville-Volin 12, Colman-Egan 6
Gregory 38, Burke 20
Groton Area 48, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D. 16
Hamlin 28, Deuel 24
Herreid/Selby Area 60, North Border 52
Hot Springs 13, Newcastle, Wyo. 7
Howard 50, Scotland 0
Ipswich/Edmunds Central 42, Northwestern 0
Kadoka Area 36, Jones County/White River 8
Langford 41, Faulkton 12
Lemmon/McIntosh 70, Newell 0
Lyman 24, Kimball/White Lake 12
Madison 22, Dakota Valley 16
McCook Central/Montrose 64, Flandreau 12
Milbank 29, Wahpeton, N.D. 14
Mitchell 55, Douglas 28
Mobridge-Pollock 60, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6
New Underwood 20, Rapid City Christian 7
O Gorman 43, Rapid City Stevens 0
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48, Great Plains Lutheran 8
Parker 22, Elkton-Lake Benton 20
Philip 58, Hill City 12
Pierre 37, Sturgis Brown 0
Sioux Falls Washington 28, Aberdeen Central 21
Sioux Valley 12, Tri-Valley 6
Sisseton 34, Milnor-North Sargent, N.D. 14
Stanley County 14, Chamberlain 0
Tea Area 27, Canton 21
Timber Lake 64, Faith 14
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 26, Colome 20
Upton-Sundance, Wyo. 44, Lead-Deadwood 6
Vermillion 35, Belle Fourche 0
Viborg-Hurley 46, Arlington/Lake Preston 0
Wagner 40, Beresford 34
Wall 22, Sully Buttes 0
Warner 42, Potter County 0
West Central 42, Custer 19
Winner 36, St. Thomas More 7
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 0
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 20, Garretson 3
Yankton 58, Spearfish 10
