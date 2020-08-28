 Skip to main content
Friday's Football Scores
Friday's Football Scores

High School Football

Friday's Scores

Aberdeen Roncalli 28, Webster 7

Alcester-Hudson 50, Centerville 2

Bon Homme 45, Menno/Marion 42

Bridgewater-Emery 34, Elk Point-Jefferson 6

Britton-Hecla 36, Waverly-South Shore 6

Brookings 32, Huron 23

Canistota 14, DeSmet 12

Chester 44, Avon 8

Corsica/Stickney 44, Irene-Wakonda 12

Dell Rapids 27, Lennox 18

Dell Rapids St. Mary 26, Castlewood 6

Edgemont 51, Crawford, Neb. 0

Florence/Henry 36, Deubrook 8

Gayville-Volin 12, Colman-Egan 6

Gregory 38, Burke 20

Groton Area 48, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D. 16

Hamlin 28, Deuel 24

Herreid/Selby Area 60, North Border 52

Hot Springs 13, Newcastle, Wyo. 7

Howard 50, Scotland 0

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 42, Northwestern 0

Kadoka Area 36, Jones County/White River 8

Langford 41, Faulkton 12

Lemmon/McIntosh 70, Newell 0

Lyman 24, Kimball/White Lake 12

Madison 22, Dakota Valley 16

McCook Central/Montrose 64, Flandreau 12

Milbank 29, Wahpeton, N.D. 14

Mitchell 55, Douglas 28

Mobridge-Pollock 60, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6

New Underwood 20, Rapid City Christian 7

O Gorman 43, Rapid City Stevens 0

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48, Great Plains Lutheran 8

Parker 22, Elkton-Lake Benton 20

Philip 58, Hill City 12

Pierre 37, Sturgis Brown 0

Sioux Falls Washington 28, Aberdeen Central 21

Sioux Valley 12, Tri-Valley 6

Sisseton 34, Milnor-North Sargent, N.D. 14

Stanley County 14, Chamberlain 0

Tea Area 27, Canton 21

Timber Lake 64, Faith 14

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 26, Colome 20

Upton-Sundance, Wyo. 44, Lead-Deadwood 6

Vermillion 35, Belle Fourche 0

Viborg-Hurley 46, Arlington/Lake Preston 0

Wagner 40, Beresford 34

Wall 22, Sully Buttes 0

Warner 42, Potter County 0

West Central 42, Custer 19

Winner 36, St. Thomas More 7

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 0

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 20, Garretson 3

Yankton 58, Spearfish 10

