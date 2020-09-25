Friday's Football Scores

South Dakota High School football
Friday's Scores
Alcester-Hudson 64, Colman-Egan 38
Arlington/Lake Preston 36, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0
Bennett County 20, Hot Springs 6
Bon Homme 33, Kimball/White Lake 0
Bridgewater-Emery 50, Flandreau 7
Brookings 48, Douglas 6
Burke 46, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6
Canton 19, Lennox 6
Corsica/Stickney 46, Colome 12
Dakota Hills 35, Waverly-South Shore 26
Dakota Valley 15, West Central 14
DeSmet 44, Castlewood 6
Dell Rapids 20, Tri-Valley 0
Deuel 26, Britton-Hecla 14
Elkton-Lake Benton 8, Deubrook 6
Estelline/Hendricks 20, Centerville 18
Hamlin 38, Clark/Willow Lake 14
Hanson 42, Baltic 0
Harding County 64, Dupree 0
Hill City 58, Newell 0
Howard 54, Irene-Wakonda 6
Ipswich/Edmunds Central 44, North Border 20
Lemmon/McIntosh 34, Timber Lake 0
Lyman 48, Jones County/White River 12
McCook Central/Montrose 42, Garretson 17
Milbank 46, Webster 14
Mobridge-Pollock 43, Sisseton 22
O Gorman 51, Rapid City Central 8
Parkston 20, Gregory 14
Pierre 79, Spearfish 28
Platte-Geddes 34, Wolsey-Wessington 24
Redfield 33, Groton Area 7
Scotland 24, Menno/Marion 18
Sioux Falls Christian 26, Vermillion 16
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46, Harrisburg 21
Sioux Falls Washington 35, Rapid City Stevens 14
Sturgis Brown 21, Huron 19
Sully Buttes 44, Hitchcock-Tulare 22
Tea Area 34, Madison 14
Viborg-Hurley 50, Parker 0
Wall 16, Philip 6
Yankton 30, Mitchell 24, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton vs. Winner, ppd. to Sep 28th.
New Underwood vs. Kadoka Area, ccd.
Rapid City Christian vs. Edgemont, ccd.
St. Thomas More vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ccd.
