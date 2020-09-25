 Skip to main content
Friday's Football Scores

Friday's Football Scores

South Dakota High School football

Friday's Scores

Alcester-Hudson 64, Colman-Egan 38

Arlington/Lake Preston 36, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0

Bennett County 20, Hot Springs 6

Bon Homme 33, Kimball/White Lake 0

Bridgewater-Emery 50, Flandreau 7

Brookings 48, Douglas 6

Burke 46, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

Canton 19, Lennox 6

Corsica/Stickney 46, Colome 12

Dakota Hills 35, Waverly-South Shore 26

Dakota Valley 15, West Central 14

DeSmet 44, Castlewood 6

Dell Rapids 20, Tri-Valley 0

Deuel 26, Britton-Hecla 14

Elkton-Lake Benton 8, Deubrook 6

Estelline/Hendricks 20, Centerville 18

Hamlin 38, Clark/Willow Lake 14

Hanson 42, Baltic 0

Harding County 64, Dupree 0

Hill City 58, Newell 0

Howard 54, Irene-Wakonda 6

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 44, North Border 20

Lemmon/McIntosh 34, Timber Lake 0

Lyman 48, Jones County/White River 12

McCook Central/Montrose 42, Garretson 17

Milbank 46, Webster 14

Mobridge-Pollock 43, Sisseton 22

O Gorman 51, Rapid City Central 8

Parkston 20, Gregory 14

Pierre 79, Spearfish 28

Platte-Geddes 34, Wolsey-Wessington 24

Redfield 33, Groton Area 7

Scotland 24, Menno/Marion 18

Sioux Falls Christian 26, Vermillion 16

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46, Harrisburg 21

Sioux Falls Washington 35, Rapid City Stevens 14

Sturgis Brown 21, Huron 19

Sully Buttes 44, Hitchcock-Tulare 22

Tea Area 34, Madison 14

Viborg-Hurley 50, Parker 0

Wall 16, Philip 6

Yankton 30, Mitchell 24, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton vs. Winner, ppd. to Sep 28th.

New Underwood vs. Kadoka Area, ccd.

Rapid City Christian vs. Edgemont, ccd.

St. Thomas More vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ccd.

