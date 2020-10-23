 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's Football Scores
agate alert

Friday's Football Scores

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

High school Football

Friday's Scores

Aberdeen Central 16, Watertown 14

Class 9AA

First Round

Lemmon/McIntosh 64, Elkton-Lake Benton 14

Rapid City Christian 38, Jones County/White River 16

Class 9A

First Round

Philip 26, Timber Lake 12

Wall 40, Northwestern 8

Warner 41, North Border 0

Class 9B

First Round

Faith 34, Harding County 30

Herreid/Selby Area 48, Faulkton 26

Kadoka Area 62, Dupree 12

Wolsey-Wessington 44, Langford 0

Class 11B

First Round

St. Thomas More 37, Redfield 0

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 33, Sisseton 0

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New study: If 95% Americans wear masks it would save 130K lives

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News