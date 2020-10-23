Friday's Football Scores

High school Football
Friday's Scores
Aberdeen Central 16, Watertown 14
Class 9AA
First Round
Lemmon/McIntosh 64, Elkton-Lake Benton 14
Rapid City Christian 38, Jones County/White River 16
Class 9A
First Round
Philip 26, Timber Lake 12
Wall 40, Northwestern 8
Warner 41, North Border 0
Class 9B
First Round
Faith 34, Harding County 30
Herreid/Selby Area 48, Faulkton 26
Kadoka Area 62, Dupree 12
Wolsey-Wessington 44, Langford 0
Class 11B
First Round
St. Thomas More 37, Redfield 0
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 33, Sisseton 0
