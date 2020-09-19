 Skip to main content
Friday's Football, Volleyball Scores

High School Football

Friday's Scores

Arlington/Lake Preston 36, Deubrook 6

Belle Fourche 42, Hot Springs 12

Brandon Valley 63, Rapid City Central 27

Bridgewater-Emery 52, McCook Central/Montrose 6

Britton-Hecla 14, Florence/Henry 6

Brookings Rangers 43, Madison 14

Canistota 50, Irene-Wakonda 0

Canton 14, Huron 12

Castlewood 41, Colman-Egan 12

Dakota Valley 23, Sioux Falls Christian 21

DeSmet 50, Estelline/Hendricks 0

Dell Rapids 23, Mitchell 22

Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Avon 8

Deuel 43, Clark/Willow Lake 22

Dupree 42, Newell 28

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 26, Bennett County 12

Hamlin 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 0

Hanson 52, Bon Homme 13

Harding County 48, Hill City 0

Harrisburg 32, Aberdeen Central 7

Hitchcock-Tulare 36, Waverly-South Shore 12

Howard 57, Chester 14

Jones County/White River 14, New Underwood 12

Langford 52, Northwestern 8

Lemmon/McIntosh 52, Faith 0

Lyman 46, Rapid City Christian 20

Milbank 27, Groton Area 0

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 44, Chamberlain 14

North Border 44, Faulkton 20

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 22, Wilmot 18

Parkston 27, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 8

Platte-Geddes 58, Kimball/White Lake 6

Redfield 34, Webster 6

Scotland 66, Centerville 34

Scottsbluff, Neb. 35, Custer 0

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 42, Rapid City Stevens 0

Sioux Falls Washington 44, Watertown 29

Sioux Valley 44, Elk Point-Jefferson 26

St. Thomas More 41, Spearfish 7

Stanley County 22, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 20

Sturgis Brown 14, Douglas 6

Viborg-Hurley 52, Baltic 20

Wall 34, Kadoka Area 12

Warner 25, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 24

West Central 25, Tri-Valley 8

Wolsey-Wessington 42, Corsica/Stickney 6

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 27, Wagner 6

Yankton 34, Vermillion 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Colome vs. Burke, ppd.

Edgemont vs. Bison, ccd.

Gayville-Volin vs. Alcester-Hudson, ppd.

Sisseton vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ppd.

Tea Area vs. Pierre, ppd.

Valentine, Neb. vs. Winner, ccd.

Volleyball

Friday's Scores

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. def. Bennett County, 25-18, 25-16, 25-12

Sioux Falls Washington def. Rapid City Central, 25-7, 25-11, 25-12

Sioux Falls Washington def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-14, 25-17, 25-12

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

