Friday's High School Basketball Scores

BOYS
Sioux Falls Washington 54, Brookings 23
SoDak Qualifier
Class A
Region 1
Milbank 51, Groton Area 42
Sisseton 54, Tiospa Zina Tribal 41
Region 2
Flandreau 48, Florence/Henry 44
Sioux Valley 57, Clark/Willow Lake 43
Region 3
Dell Rapids 65, West Central 52
Sioux Falls Christian 65, Garretson 31
Region 4
Dakota Valley 64, Tea Area 58
Vermillion 68, Lennox 43
Region 5
Madison 64, Parkston 37
Wagner 77, Parker 70
Region 6
Chamberlain 81, Miller 36
Mobridge-Pollock 54, Stanley County 40
Regions 7&8
Custer def. Lakota Tech, forfeit
Rapid City Christian 45, Belle Fourche 40
St. Thomas More 70, Hill City 48
Winner 61, Hot Springs 30
Class B
Region 1
Aberdeen Christian 52, Waverly-South Shore 47
Waubay/Summit 53, Warner 51
Region 2
Lower Brule 60, Ipswich 48
Potter County 76, Herreid/Selby Area 43
Region 3
DeSmet 60, Castlewood 40
Wessington Springs 42, Deubrook 39
Region 4
Dell Rapids St. Mary 54, Hanson 45
Elkton-Lake Benton 54, Howard 36
Region 5
Canistota 49, Bridgewater-Emery 43
Viborg-Hurley 66, Freeman Academy/Marion 59, OT
Region 6
Corsica/Stickney 67, Burke 56
Platte-Geddes 62, Gregory 33
Region 7
Lyman 58, Kadoka Area 46
White River 91, Wall 66
Region 8
Faith 75, Dupree 52
Timber Lake 57, Lemmon 52, OT
GIRLS
State Qualifier
Class AA
SoDak 16
Aberdeen Central 70, Spearfish 35
Brandon Valley 62, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49
Harrisburg 63, Sturgis Brown 49
Mitchell 50, Watertown 33
Rapid City Central 44, Huron 43
Rapid City Stevens 49, Pierre 34
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 58, Sioux Falls Lincoln 20
Sioux Falls Washington 63, Brookings 30