Friday's High School Basketball Scores

BOYS
Aberdeen Christian 44, Groton Area 32
Aberdeen Roncalli 58, Milbank 53
Brandon Valley 76, Douglas 44
Burke 84, Avon 49
Castlewood 82, Great Plains Lutheran 52
Clark/Willow Lake 51, Arlington 44
Dakota Valley 88, Lennox 49
Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Bridgewater-Emery 55
Faith 71, Wall 51
Florence/Henry 78, Estelline/Hendricks 32
Harding County 87, Bison 27
Harrisburg 69, Sioux Falls Lincoln 60
Highmore-Harrold 52, Miller 51
Ipswich 61, Leola/Frederick 60
Kadoka Area 50, Philip 45
Lemmon 86, Dupree 58
Madison 56, Viborg-Hurley 51
McCook Central/Montrose 63, Baltic 43
Mitchell 54, Aberdeen Central 42
Mobridge-Pollock 62, Belle Fourche 39
New Underwood 54, Jones County 44
Northwestern 67, Hitchcock-Tulare 49
Rapid City Christian 76, Hot Springs 51
Rapid City Stevens JV 67, Edgemont 45
Sioux Falls Christian 82, Tri-Valley 48
Sisseton 62, Tiospa Zina Tribal 42
Sully Buttes 57, North Central Co-Op 47
Tea Area 54, Beresford 36
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 72, Colome 62
White River 72, Lyman 65
Yankton 60, Rapid City Central 50
GIRLS
Aberdeen Central 50, Mitchell 43
Brandon Valley 57, Douglas 19
Rapid City Central 63, Yankton 27
Rapid City Stevens 61, Sturgis Brown 32
SoDak Qualifier
Class A
Region 3
Sioux Falls Christian 60, Garretson 37