Friday's High School Football Scores

High School Football
Friday's Scores
Aberdeen Central 35, Rapid City Stevens 0
Alcester-Hudson 48, Elkton-Lake Benton 36
Baltic 34, Parker 28
Belle Fourche 31, Spearfish 6
Bridgewater-Emery 41, Garretson 9
Brookings 21, Pierre 14
Canistota 48, Bon Homme 8
Canton 34, Tri-Valley 14
Castlewood 55, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Chester 53, Britton-Hecla 6
Clark/Willow Lake 50, Dakota Hills 8
Custer 42, Lead-Deadwood 0
Dakota Valley 38, Lennox 21
Elk Point-Jefferson 48, McCook Central/Montrose 44
Faith 60, Hill City 6
Faulkton 58, Sully Buttes 50, 2OT
Florence/Henry 50, Waverly-South Shore 0
Gayville-Volin 56, Centerville 6
Hamlin 36, Arlington/Lake Preston 6
Harding County 58, Newell 6
Harrisburg 46, Sioux Falls Lincoln 42
Herreid/Selby Area 34, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 16
Hitchcock-Tulare 34, Potter County 14
Howard 68, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 18
Irene-Wakonda 33, Avon 26
Kadoka Area 23, Philip 6
Kimball/White Lake 28, Burke 22
Langford 48, Estelline/Hendricks 6
Lemmon/McIntosh 62, Dupree 12
Lyman 28, New Underwood 0
Mobridge-Pollock 48, Redfield 6
North Border 28, Northwestern 8
O Gorman 31, Watertown 29
Platte-Geddes 42, Gregory 6
Rapid City Christian 80, Bison 0
Sioux Valley 42, Beresford 20
Sisseton 48, Aberdeen Roncalli 26
St. Thomas More 45, Douglas 18
Sturgis Brown 42, Mitchell 20
Tea Area 30, Sioux Falls Christian 9
Viborg-Hurley 34, Hanson 26
Wall 50, Jones County/White River 0
Webster 12, Flandreau 6
West Central 33, Madison 14
Winner 50, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
Wolsey-Wessington 46, Colome 0
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 19, Chamberlain 0
Yankton 44, Huron 3
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sioux Falls Roosevelt vs. Rapid City Central, ccd.
