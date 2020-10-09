 Skip to main content
Friday's High School Football Scores
Friday's Scores

High School Football

Friday's Scores

Aberdeen Central 35, Rapid City Stevens 0

Alcester-Hudson 48, Elkton-Lake Benton 36

Baltic 34, Parker 28

Belle Fourche 31, Spearfish 6

Bridgewater-Emery 41, Garretson 9

Brookings 21, Pierre 14

Canistota 48, Bon Homme 8

Canton 34, Tri-Valley 14

Castlewood 55, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Chester 53, Britton-Hecla 6

Clark/Willow Lake 50, Dakota Hills 8

Custer 42, Lead-Deadwood 0

Dakota Valley 38, Lennox 21

Elk Point-Jefferson 48, McCook Central/Montrose 44

Faith 60, Hill City 6

Faulkton 58, Sully Buttes 50, 2OT

Florence/Henry 50, Waverly-South Shore 0

Gayville-Volin 56, Centerville 6

Hamlin 36, Arlington/Lake Preston 6

Harding County 58, Newell 6

Harrisburg 46, Sioux Falls Lincoln 42

Herreid/Selby Area 34, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 16

Hitchcock-Tulare 34, Potter County 14

Howard 68, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 18

Irene-Wakonda 33, Avon 26

Kadoka Area 23, Philip 6

Kimball/White Lake 28, Burke 22

Langford 48, Estelline/Hendricks 6

Lemmon/McIntosh 62, Dupree 12

Lyman 28, New Underwood 0

Mobridge-Pollock 48, Redfield 6

North Border 28, Northwestern 8

O Gorman 31, Watertown 29

Platte-Geddes 42, Gregory 6

Rapid City Christian 80, Bison 0

Sioux Valley 42, Beresford 20

Sisseton 48, Aberdeen Roncalli 26

St. Thomas More 45, Douglas 18

Sturgis Brown 42, Mitchell 20

Tea Area 30, Sioux Falls Christian 9

Viborg-Hurley 34, Hanson 26

Wall 50, Jones County/White River 0

Webster 12, Flandreau 6

West Central 33, Madison 14

Winner 50, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

Wolsey-Wessington 46, Colome 0

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 19, Chamberlain 0

Yankton 44, Huron 3

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sioux Falls Roosevelt vs. Rapid City Central, ccd.

___

