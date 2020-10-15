 Skip to main content
Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Football;Time

Sturgis at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

Lemmon/McIntosh at Bison;6 p.m.

Custer at Hot Springs;6 p.m.

Hill City at Kadoka Area;6:30 p.m.

Philip at Lyman;6 p.m.

Jones Co./White River at RC Christian;6 p.m.

Brookings at Spearfish;6 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

Harding County at Timber Lake;6 p.m.

New Underwood at Wall;7 p.m.

Douglas at Yankton;7 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Rapid City Central at Mitchell;6 p.m.

