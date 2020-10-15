Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Football;Time
Sturgis at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
Lemmon/McIntosh at Bison;6 p.m.
Custer at Hot Springs;6 p.m.
Hill City at Kadoka Area;6:30 p.m.
Philip at Lyman;6 p.m.
Jones Co./White River at RC Christian;6 p.m.
Brookings at Spearfish;6 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.
Harding County at Timber Lake;6 p.m.
New Underwood at Wall;7 p.m.
Douglas at Yankton;7 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Rapid City Central at Mitchell;6 p.m.
