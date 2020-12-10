 Skip to main content
Friday's Local Schedule

Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

College Men's Basketball;Time

Colorado Mesa at Black Hills State;7:30 p.m.

College Women's Basketball;Time

Colorado Mesa at Black Hills State;6 p.m.

ECHL;Time

Utah at Rapid City;7 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball;Time

Hill City at Belle Fourche;6:30 p.m.

Cody, WY vs. St. Thomas More (Gillette);tba

Upton, WY at Custer;7:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Douglas;8 p.m.

New Underwood at Edgemont;7:30 p.m.

Newell at Harding County;7 p.m.

Lakota Tech Hay Springs, NE;6:30 p.m.

White River at Jones Co;5:30 p.m.

Stanley County at Lyman;7 p.m.

Brandon Valley at RC Stevens;7:30 p.m.

Yankton at Spearfish;7:30 p.m.

Lemmon at Timber Lake;7 p.m.

Winner at Wagner;5:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Upton, WY at Custer;6 p.m.

Sturgis at Douglas;6:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Edgemont;2 p.m.

Cody, WY vs. St. Thomas More (Gillette);tba

Newell at Harding County;6 p.m.

Lakota Tech at Hay Springs, NE;5 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Hill City;6:30 p.m.

Stanley County at Lyman;4 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Philip;5 p.m.

Brandon Valley at RC Stevens;6 p.m.

Yankton at Spearfish;6 p.m.

Lemmon at Timber Lake;6 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Rapid City Invitational;1 p.m.

