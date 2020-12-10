Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Men's Basketball;Time
Colorado Mesa at Black Hills State;7:30 p.m.
College Women's Basketball;Time
Colorado Mesa at Black Hills State;6 p.m.
ECHL;Time
Utah at Rapid City;7 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball;Time
Hill City at Belle Fourche;6:30 p.m.
Cody, WY vs. St. Thomas More (Gillette);tba
Upton, WY at Custer;7:30 p.m.
Sturgis at Douglas;8 p.m.
New Underwood at Edgemont;7:30 p.m.
Newell at Harding County;7 p.m.
Lakota Tech Hay Springs, NE;6:30 p.m.
White River at Jones Co;5:30 p.m.
Stanley County at Lyman;7 p.m.
Brandon Valley at RC Stevens;7:30 p.m.
Yankton at Spearfish;7:30 p.m.
Lemmon at Timber Lake;7 p.m.
Winner at Wagner;5:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball;Time
Upton, WY at Custer;6 p.m.
Sturgis at Douglas;6:30 p.m.
New Underwood at Edgemont;2 p.m.
Cody, WY vs. St. Thomas More (Gillette);tba
Newell at Harding County;6 p.m.
Lakota Tech at Hay Springs, NE;5 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Hill City;6:30 p.m.
Stanley County at Lyman;4 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Philip;5 p.m.
Brandon Valley at RC Stevens;6 p.m.
Yankton at Spearfish;6 p.m.
Lemmon at Timber Lake;6 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Rapid City Invitational;1 p.m.
