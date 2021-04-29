 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's Local Schedule

Friday's Local Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

College Track and Field;Time

RMAC Championships (Pueblo);9 a.m.

College Rodeo;TV;Time

BHSU at ISU Cyclone Stampede;all day.

ECHL;Time

Kansas City at Rapid City;7 p.m.

High School Girls Golf;Time

Sturgis Invitational;9 a.m.

High School Boys Tennis;Time

Rapid City Invitational

Aberdeen Central vs. RC Stevens (SP);9 a.m.

Brandon Valley vs. RC Christian (SP);9 a.m.

High School Track and Field;Time

O'Gorman Invitational;tba

Howard Wood Dakota Relays;tba

Panhandle Athletic Conf.;10 a.m.

Spearfish vs. RC Central (P);9 a.m.

Doubles play(SP);Noon.

Singles play (SP);4 p.m.

High School Baseball;Time

Brandon Valley at RC Central;5 p.m.

Brandon Valley at Douglas;7 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

India continues to see record high coronavirus cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News