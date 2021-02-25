Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Women's Basketball;Time
Colorado Springs at SD Mines;5:30 p.m.
Black Hills State at Colorado Christian;5 p.m.
College Men's Basketball;Time
Colorado Springs at SD Mines;7:30 p.m.
Black Hills State at Colorado Christian;7 p.m.
College Indoor Track and Field;Time
RMAC Championships (BHSU);Noon.
ECHL;Time
Rapid City at Wichita;6 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball;TV;Time
Mobridge-Pollock at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
Douglas at Brandon Valley;6:30 p.m.
Wall at Faith;5 p.m.
Bison at Harding Co.;5:30 p.m.
Dupree at Lemmon;5 p.m.
Jones County at New Underwood;5:30 p.m.
Timber Lake at Newell;5 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Philip;
Hot Springs at RC Christian;6:30 p.m.
Lyman at White River;5:30 p.m.
RC Central at Yankton;6:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball;Time
Douglas at Brandon Valley;4:30 p.m.
RC Stevens at Sturgis;7 p.m.
RC Central at Yankton;5 p.m.
High School Boys Hockey;Time
Rushmore Thunder at Oahe Capitals;7 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
State Tournament (Rapid City)
Individual quarterfinals/semifinals;10 a.m.
Individual 2nd round consolation;to follow
Individual semifinals;3 p.m.
Team championships;to follow.