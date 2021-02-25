 Skip to main content
Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

College Women's Basketball;Time

Colorado Springs at SD Mines;5:30 p.m.

Black Hills State at Colorado Christian;5 p.m.

College Men's Basketball;Time

Colorado Springs at SD Mines;7:30 p.m.

Black Hills State at Colorado Christian;7 p.m.

College Indoor Track and Field;Time

RMAC Championships (BHSU);Noon.

ECHL;Time

Rapid City at Wichita;6 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball;TV;Time

Mobridge-Pollock at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

Douglas at Brandon Valley;6:30 p.m.

Wall at Faith;5 p.m.

Bison at Harding Co.;5:30 p.m.

Dupree at Lemmon;5 p.m.

Jones County at New Underwood;5:30 p.m.

Timber Lake at Newell;5  p.m.

Kadoka Area at Philip;

Hot Springs at RC Christian;6:30 p.m.

Lyman at White River;5:30 p.m.

RC Central at Yankton;6:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Douglas at Brandon Valley;4:30 p.m.

RC Stevens at Sturgis;7 p.m.

RC Central at Yankton;5 p.m.

High School Boys Hockey;Time

Rushmore Thunder at Oahe Capitals;7 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

State Tournament (Rapid City)

Individual quarterfinals/semifinals;10 a.m.

Individual 2nd round consolation;to follow

Individual semifinals;3 p.m.

Team championships;to follow.

