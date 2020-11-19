Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Volleyball;Time
State A at Watertown
RC Christian vs. Hill City;1 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died near Rapid Creek last week.
Gov. Kristi Noem on Monday showed no sign of budging from her hands-off approach to the pandemic, despite finding herself among a dwindling nu…
Almost 10 percent of the total number of COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic were reported Saturday.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday defended those who choose not to wear masks in public, even as her state deals with one of the wors…
An emergency mask ordinance could be in effect until Jan. 1, 2021, for Rapid City and includes fines as high as $500 for non-compliance, accor…
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A dean at a university in Virginia has resigned after posting a statement on Facebook that called supporters of President-elect Joe Biden “ignorant, anti-American and anti-Christian.”
A man carrying an assault-style rifle stole a car from motorist in Rapid City Saturday morning.
Rapid City Area Schools announced in an email to families Monday night that the district would move all schools to Level 3 by Wednesday, which…
Getting nowhere in the courts, President Donald Trump's scattershot effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory is shifting toward obscure election boards that certify the vote as Trump and his allies seek to upend the electoral process, sow chaos and perpetuate unsubstantiated doubts about the count.
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 23 more deaths Sunday. That makes November the deadliest month during the pandemic with more th…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.