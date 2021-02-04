 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's Local Schedule

Friday's Local Schedule

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

College Men's Basketball;Time

Colorado Mesa at SD Mines;7:30 p.m.

College Women's Basketball;Time

Colorado Mesa at SD Mines;5:30 p.m.

Black Hills St. at Adams St.;5:30 p.m.

ECHL;Time

Rapid City at Indy Fuel;5:30 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball;Time

Douglas at Belle Fourche;4:30 p.m.

LMC Tournament (Lemmon);tba

RC Stevens at Brookings;6:30 p.m.

RC Christian at Chadron, NE;7 p.m.

Custer at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.

Wall at Kadoka Area;6:30 p.m.

Edgemont at New Underwood;6 p.m.

Huron at Spearfish;7 p.m.

Mitchell at Sturgis;7 p.m.

RC Central at Watertown;7 p.m.

Bennett County at White River;TBA

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Douglas at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

RC Stevens at Brookings;5:30 p.m.

Christian at Chadron, NE;5:30 p.m.

Newell at Edgemont;4:30 p.m.

Custer at Hot Springs;6 p.m.

Spearfish at Huron;6 p.m .

Wall at Kadoka;5 p.m.

Sturgis at Mitchell;6 p.m.

RC Central at Watertown;5:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Winner;5:30 p.m.

High School Gymnastics;Time

RC Central at State Qualifer (Sioux Falls);3 p.m.

RC Stevens at State Qualifer (Sioux Falls);3 p.m.

Hot Springs at Region 2 Meet (Wagner);5 p.m.

Wall/Kadoka Philip at Region 2 Meet (Wagner);5 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Philip Area at Hill City;tba.

Marion/Freeman at Lyman;4 p.m.

Groton Arera at Lyman;5:30 p.m.

Bennett Co. at Lyman;7 p.m.

Marion/Freeman vs. Lead-Deadwood;tba

Groton Arera vs. Lead-Deadwood;tba

Bennett Co. at L:yman;7 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Relief about lives, not just about numbers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News