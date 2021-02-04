Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Men's Basketball;Time
Colorado Mesa at SD Mines;7:30 p.m.
College Women's Basketball;Time
Colorado Mesa at SD Mines;5:30 p.m.
Black Hills St. at Adams St.;5:30 p.m.
ECHL;Time
Rapid City at Indy Fuel;5:30 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball;Time
Douglas at Belle Fourche;4:30 p.m.
LMC Tournament (Lemmon);tba
RC Stevens at Brookings;6:30 p.m.
RC Christian at Chadron, NE;7 p.m.
Custer at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.
Wall at Kadoka Area;6:30 p.m.
Edgemont at New Underwood;6 p.m.
Huron at Spearfish;7 p.m.
Mitchell at Sturgis;7 p.m.
RC Central at Watertown;7 p.m.
Bennett County at White River;TBA
High School Girls Basketball;Time
Douglas at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
RC Stevens at Brookings;5:30 p.m.
Christian at Chadron, NE;5:30 p.m.
Newell at Edgemont;4:30 p.m.
Custer at Hot Springs;6 p.m.
Spearfish at Huron;6 p.m .
Wall at Kadoka;5 p.m.
Sturgis at Mitchell;6 p.m.
RC Central at Watertown;5:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Winner;5:30 p.m.
High School Gymnastics;Time
RC Central at State Qualifer (Sioux Falls);3 p.m.
RC Stevens at State Qualifer (Sioux Falls);3 p.m.
Hot Springs at Region 2 Meet (Wagner);5 p.m.
Wall/Kadoka Philip at Region 2 Meet (Wagner);5 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Philip Area at Hill City;tba.
Marion/Freeman at Lyman;4 p.m.
Groton Arera at Lyman;5:30 p.m.
Bennett Co. at Lyman;7 p.m.
Marion/Freeman vs. Lead-Deadwood;tba
Groton Arera vs. Lead-Deadwood;tba
Bennett Co. at L:yman;7 p.m.