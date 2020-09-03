Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Cross Country;Time
Spearfish Invitational; tba
High School Football;Time
R.C. Central at Aberdeen Centra;7 p.m.
R.C. Stevens at Watertown;6 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Sturgis;6 p.m.
R.C. Christian at Philip;7 p.m.
Spearfish at Custer;6 p.m.
Douglas at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
Hot Spring at Todd County 6 p.m.
Mobridge-Pollock at Lead-Deadwood;6 p.m.
Woo/Wes Springs/Sanborn Central at Winner;6 p.m.
Hettinger-Scranton, N.D. at Lemmon-McIntosh;7 p.m.
Jones Co./White River at Newell;6 p.m.
Harding County at Faith;7 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Edgemont;6 p.m.
Colome at Platte-Geddes;6 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
R.C. Central at Aberdeen Central;11 a.m.
RC Stevens at Pierre;3.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
R.C. Central at Aberdeen Central;Noon.
James Valley Christian at Belle Fourche 4 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Pierre;4 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Campbell Co.-Thunder Valley Invitational (Gillette);tba.
Spearfish at Aberdeen Central;4 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!