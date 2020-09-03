 Skip to main content
Friday's Local Schedule

Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Cross Country;Time

Spearfish Invitational; tba

High School Football;Time

R.C. Central at Aberdeen Centra;7 p.m.

R.C. Stevens at Watertown;6 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Sturgis;6 p.m.

R.C. Christian at Philip;7 p.m.

Spearfish at Custer;6 p.m.

Douglas at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

Hot Spring at Todd County 6 p.m.

Mobridge-Pollock at Lead-Deadwood;6 p.m.

Woo/Wes Springs/Sanborn Central at Winner;6 p.m.

Hettinger-Scranton, N.D. at Lemmon-McIntosh;7 p.m.

Jones Co./White River at Newell;6 p.m.

Harding County at Faith;7 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Edgemont;6 p.m.

Colome at Platte-Geddes;6 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

R.C. Central at Aberdeen Central;11 a.m.

RC Stevens at Pierre;3.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

R.C. Central at Aberdeen Central;Noon.

James Valley Christian at Belle Fourche 4 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Pierre;4 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Campbell Co.-Thunder Valley Invitational (Gillette);tba.

Spearfish at Aberdeen Central;4 p.m.

