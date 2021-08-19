 Skip to main content
Friday's Local Schedule
Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Football;Time

Bennett Co. at Lead-Deadwood;6 p.m.

Hill City at Hot Springs;6 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Aberdeen Roncalli;4 p.m.

Lemmon/McIntosh at Lyman;6 p.m.

Timber Lake at Stanley Co.;6 p.m.

White River at New Underwood;6 p.m.

Faith at Kadoka Area;7 p.m.

Newell at Herreid/Selby Area;6 p.m.

Jones Co. at Philip;6:30 p.m.

Gregory at Wall;7 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

SF Lincoln at RC Central;4 p.m.

SF Washington at RC Stevens;6 p.m.

Spearfish at Mitchell;5 p.m.

Sturgis at Huron;5 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Groton Area;2 p.m.

St. Thomas More at SF Christian;7 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

SF Lincoln at RC Central;6 p.m.

SF Washington at RC Stevens;4 p.m.

Spearfish at Mitchell;3 p.m.

Sturgis at Huron;3 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Groton Area;4 p.m.

St. Thomas More at SF Christian;5 p.m.

 High School Girls Tennis;Time

RC Christian at Madison Invite;8 a.m.

Spearfish at Madison Invite;8 a.m.

St. Thomas More at Madison Invite;8 a.m.

