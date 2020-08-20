Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Auto Racing;Time
Black Hills Speedway;7 p.m.
High School Football;Time
St. Thomas More at Hot Springs;7 p.m.
R.C. Christian at Kadoka Area;7 p.m.
Bennett Co. at Lead-Deadwood;6:30 p.m.
Mobridge-Pollock at Groton Area;6 p.m.
Winner at Stanley County;6 p.m.
Hill City at Jones Co./White River;6 p.m.
Lemmon-McIntosh at Mott-Regent, N.D.;7 p.m.
Newell at Faith;7 p.m.
Wall at Harding County;7 p.m.
Bison at Philip;6 p.m.
Timber Lake at Dupree;6 p.m.
Edgemont at New Underwood;7 p.m.
Colome at Corsica-Stickney;6 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
R.C. Central at S.F. Washington;5 p.m.
S.F. Christian at St. Thomas More;5 p.m.
Doug./R.C. Christian at S.F. O’Gorman;5 p.m.
Groton Area at Belle Fourche;2 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
R.C. Central at S.F. Washington;5 p.m.
S.F. Christian at St. Thomas More;5 p.m.
Doug./R.C. Christian at S.F. O’Gorman;7 p.m.
Groton Area at Belle Fourche;4 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
RC Stevens at Brandon Valley;8 a.m.
Stevens vs. Watertown (BV);11 a.m.
St. Thomas More at SF O’Gorman;Noon.
St. Thomas More at SF Roosevelt;3 p.m.
Spearfish at Madison Invite;tba
RC Christian at Madison Invite;tba
