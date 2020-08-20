 Skip to main content
Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

Auto Racing;Time

Black Hills Speedway;7 p.m.

High School Football;Time

St. Thomas More at Hot Springs;7 p.m.

R.C. Christian at Kadoka Area;7 p.m.

Bennett Co. at Lead-Deadwood;6:30 p.m.

Mobridge-Pollock at Groton Area;6 p.m.

Winner at Stanley County;6 p.m.

Hill City at Jones Co./White River;6 p.m.

Lemmon-McIntosh at Mott-Regent, N.D.;7 p.m.

Newell at Faith;7 p.m.

Wall at Harding County;7 p.m.

Bison at Philip;6 p.m.

Timber Lake at Dupree;6 p.m.

Edgemont at New Underwood;7 p.m.

Colome at Corsica-Stickney;6 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

R.C. Central at S.F. Washington;5 p.m.

S.F. Christian at St. Thomas More;5 p.m.

Doug./R.C. Christian at S.F. O’Gorman;5 p.m.

Groton Area at Belle Fourche;2 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

R.C. Central at S.F. Washington;5 p.m.

S.F. Christian at St. Thomas More;5 p.m.

Doug./R.C. Christian at S.F. O’Gorman;7 p.m.

Groton Area at Belle Fourche;4 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

RC Stevens at Brandon Valley;8 a.m.

Stevens vs. Watertown (BV);11 a.m.

St. Thomas More at SF O’Gorman;Noon.

St. Thomas More at SF Roosevelt;3 p.m.

Spearfish at Madison Invite;tba

RC Christian at Madison Invite;tba

