Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Cross Country;Time
Douglas Early Bird;9 a.m.
Pierre Invitational;9 a.m.
Winner Invite;9 a.m.
High School Football;Time
Brandon Valley at RC Stevens;6 p.m.
Douglas at Aberdeen Central;4 p.m.
Spearfish at Mitchell;6 p.m.
Watertown at Sturgis;5 p.m.
SF Christian at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
Madison at Custer;6 p.m.
Lakota Tech at Mounta Vernon/Plankinton;6 p.m.
Hot Springs at Newcastle, Wyo.;6 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Miller/Highmore-Harrold;6 p.m.
RC Christian at Parker;4 p.m.
Mobridge-Pollock at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.
Dupree at Ipswich;6 p.m.
Herreid/Selby Area at Lemmon/McIntosh;3 p.m.
Lyman at Sully Buttes;6 p.m.
Timber Lake at Jones County;7 p.m.
Platte Geddes at White River;6 p.m.
Newell at Potter County;5 p.m.
Philip at Faith;7:30 p.m.
Harding County at Wall;7 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
Yankton at Douglas/Christian/New Underwood;4 p.m.
RC Central at SF Jefferson;5 p.m.
RC Stevens at SF Roosevelt;4 p.m.
SF O'Gorman at Spearfish;7 p.m.
St. Thomas More at James Valley Christian;3 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
Yankton at Douglas/Christian/New Underwood;6 p.m.
RC Central at SF Jefferson;3 p.m.
RC Stevens at SF Roosevelt;5 p.m.
SF O'Gorman at Spearfish;7 p.m.
Dakota Valley at St. Thomas More;4 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
Rapid City Invitational
Mitchell vs. RC Stevens (SP);8 a.m.
Brandon Valley vs. RC Central (PV);8 a.m.
Pierre vs. RC Christian (SP);8 a.m.
Spearfish vs. St. Thomas More (PV);8 a.m.
Doubles;12 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Aberdeen Central at RC Central;7 p.m.
Pierre at RC Stevens;7 p.m.
Sturgis at Mitchell;4 p.m.
Dupree at Edgemont;4 p.m.