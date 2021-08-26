 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's Local Schedule
alert

Friday's Local Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

High School Cross Country;Time

Douglas Early Bird;9 a.m.

Pierre Invitational;9 a.m.

Winner Invite;9 a.m.

High School Football;Time

Brandon Valley at RC Stevens;6 p.m.

Douglas at Aberdeen Central;4 p.m.

Spearfish at Mitchell;6 p.m.

Watertown at Sturgis;5 p.m.

SF Christian at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

Madison at Custer;6 p.m.

Lakota Tech at Mounta Vernon/Plankinton;6 p.m.

Hot Springs at Newcastle, Wyo.;6 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Miller/Highmore-Harrold;6 p.m.

RC Christian at Parker;4 p.m.

Mobridge-Pollock at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

Dupree at Ipswich;6 p.m.

Herreid/Selby Area at Lemmon/McIntosh;3 p.m.

Lyman at Sully Buttes;6 p.m.

Timber Lake at Jones County;7 p.m.

Platte Geddes at White River;6 p.m.

Newell at Potter County;5 p.m.

Philip at Faith;7:30 p.m.

Harding County at Wall;7 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

Yankton at Douglas/Christian/New Underwood;4 p.m.

RC Central at SF Jefferson;5 p.m.

RC Stevens at SF Roosevelt;4 p.m.

SF O'Gorman at Spearfish;7 p.m.

St. Thomas More at James Valley Christian;3 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

Yankton at Douglas/Christian/New Underwood;6 p.m.

RC Central at SF Jefferson;3 p.m.

RC Stevens at SF Roosevelt;5 p.m.

SF O'Gorman at Spearfish;7 p.m.

Dakota Valley at St. Thomas More;4 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

Rapid City Invitational

Mitchell vs. RC Stevens (SP);8 a.m.

Brandon Valley vs. RC Central (PV);8 a.m.

Pierre vs. RC Christian (SP);8 a.m.

Spearfish vs. St. Thomas More (PV);8 a.m.

Doubles;12 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Aberdeen Central at RC Central;7 p.m.

Pierre at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

Sturgis at Mitchell;4 p.m.

Dupree at Edgemont;4 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Murder hornet nest found in Washington state

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for August 25
Local

Your Two Cents for August 25

Parents: Stand up and protect your children on your own by having them wear masks in school, since the RCSB refuses to put your children first.

Watch Now: Related Video

Murder hornet nest found in Washington state

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News