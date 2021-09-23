Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Cross Country;Time
Wildcat Classic;TBA
Roy Griak Invitational;9 a.m.
Men's College Soccer;Time
SD Mines at CCU;1 p.m.
Women's College Soccer;Time
BHSU at CCU;11 a.m.
Women's College Volleyball;Time
BHSU at Chadron St.;6 p.m.
SD Mines at Colorado Mines;7 p.m.
High School Cross Country;Time
Rapid City Invitational Meet (Hart Ranch);1 p.m.
High School Football;Time
SF Jefferson at RC Central;5 p.m.
Chamberlain at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
RC Christian at Bennett County;6 p.m.
Timber Lake at Dupree;6 p.m.
Custer at Spearfish;6 p.m.
Oelrichs at McLaughlin;6 p.m.
Douglas at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.
Lemmon/McIntosh at Harding County;7 p.m.
Hill City at Beresford;7 p.m.
Faith at North Central;7 p.m.
Wall at Jones County;7 p.m.
Philip at Kadoka Area;7 p.m.
White River at Stanley County;7 p.m.
New Underwood at Lyman;7 p.m.
Wagner at Winner;7 p.m.
Sturgis at RC Stevens;8:15 p.m.
Boys High School Soccer;Time
Freeman Academy at St. Thomas More;5 p.m.
Girls High School Tennis;Time
East-West Invite
RC Central at SF Lincoln;1 p.m.
O'Gorman at RC Stevens;1 p.m.
St. Thomas More at SF Lincoln;3 p.m.
SF Roosevelt at RC Central;4 p.m.
SF Washington at RC Stevens;4 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Harding County vs. TBA (LMC Tournament);Noon