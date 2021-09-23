 Skip to main content
Friday's Local Schedule
Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

College Cross Country;Time

Wildcat Classic;TBA

Roy Griak Invitational;9 a.m.

Men's College Soccer;Time

SD Mines at CCU;1 p.m.

Women's College Soccer;Time

BHSU at CCU;11 a.m.

Women's College Volleyball;Time

BHSU at Chadron St.;6 p.m.

SD Mines at Colorado Mines;7 p.m.

High School Cross Country;Time

Rapid City Invitational Meet (Hart Ranch);1 p.m.

High School Football;Time

SF Jefferson at RC Central;5 p.m.

Chamberlain at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

RC Christian at Bennett County;6 p.m.

Timber Lake at Dupree;6 p.m.

Custer at Spearfish;6 p.m.

Oelrichs at McLaughlin;6 p.m.

Douglas at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

Lemmon/McIntosh at Harding County;7 p.m.

Hill City at Beresford;7 p.m.

Faith at North Central;7 p.m.

Wall at Jones County;7 p.m.

Philip at Kadoka Area;7 p.m.

White River at Stanley County;7 p.m.

New Underwood at Lyman;7 p.m.

Wagner at Winner;7 p.m.

Sturgis at RC Stevens;8:15 p.m.

Boys High School Soccer;Time

Freeman Academy at St. Thomas More;5 p.m.

Girls High School Tennis;Time

East-West Invite

RC Central at SF Lincoln;1 p.m.

O'Gorman at RC Stevens;1 p.m.

St. Thomas More at SF Lincoln;3 p.m.

SF Roosevelt at RC Central;4 p.m.

SF Washington at RC Stevens;4 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Harding County vs. TBA (LMC Tournament);Noon

