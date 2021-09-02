 Skip to main content
Friday's Local Schedule
All Times Mountain

College Men's Soccer;Time

St. Cloud State at SD Mines;6 p.m.

College Women's Soccer;Time

SW Minn. State at Black Hills St.;3 p.m.

College Volleyball;Time

Yellowjacket Invitational (Billings)

Black Hills St. at MSU-Billings;1 p.m.

Black Hills St. vs. Minn.-Moorhead;5 p.m.

SD Mines vs. Bemidji St.;11 a.m.

SD Mines vs. Saint Martin's;3 p.m.

High School Cross Country;Time

Spearfish Invite;10 a.m.

High School Football;Time

Lower Brule at Red Cloud;1 p.m.

Todd Co. at Standing Rock;6 p.m.

Lakota Tech at Bennett Co.;6 p.m.

McLaughlin at Chey.-Eagle Butte;6 p.m.

Brookings at Douglas;6 p.m.

Faith at Dupree;6 p.m.

Upton/Sundance at Lead-Deadwood;6 p.m.

RC Central at SF Washington;6 p.m.

Sturgis at Tea Area;6 p.m.

Huron at Spearfish;6 p.m.

Belle Fourche at West Central;5 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Hot springs;6 p.m.

RC Christian at Hill City;6:30 p.m.

Wall at Kadoka Area;7 p.m.

Custer at Lennox;6 p.m.

Pine Ridge at St. Francis;7 p.m.

Little Wound at Crow Creek;7 p.m.

Lyman at Sully Buttes;6 p.m.

Herreid/Selby Area at Timber Lake;6 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

Belle Fourche at James Valley Christian;3 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

RC Christian vs. RC Central (Parkview);4 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Gillette Invitational

St.Thomas More vs. Campbell Co.;9 a.m.

RC Central vs. Thunder Basin;9 a.m.

RC Stevens vs. Sheridan;9 a.m.

RC Central vs. Buffalo, Wyo.;3 p.m.

Scottsbluff, Neb. vs. RC Stevens;3 p.m.

RC Central vs. Cheyenne South7 p.m.

RC Stevens. vs. Cheyenne Central;7 p.m.

