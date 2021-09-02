Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Men's Soccer;Time
St. Cloud State at SD Mines;6 p.m.
College Women's Soccer;Time
SW Minn. State at Black Hills St.;3 p.m.
College Volleyball;Time
Yellowjacket Invitational (Billings)
Black Hills St. at MSU-Billings;1 p.m.
Black Hills St. vs. Minn.-Moorhead;5 p.m.
SD Mines vs. Bemidji St.;11 a.m.
SD Mines vs. Saint Martin's;3 p.m.
High School Cross Country;Time
Spearfish Invite;10 a.m.
High School Football;Time
Lower Brule at Red Cloud;1 p.m.
Todd Co. at Standing Rock;6 p.m.
Lakota Tech at Bennett Co.;6 p.m.
McLaughlin at Chey.-Eagle Butte;6 p.m.
Brookings at Douglas;6 p.m.
Faith at Dupree;6 p.m.
Upton/Sundance at Lead-Deadwood;6 p.m.
RC Central at SF Washington;6 p.m.
Sturgis at Tea Area;6 p.m.
Huron at Spearfish;6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at West Central;5 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Hot springs;6 p.m.
RC Christian at Hill City;6:30 p.m.
Wall at Kadoka Area;7 p.m.
Custer at Lennox;6 p.m.
Pine Ridge at St. Francis;7 p.m.
Little Wound at Crow Creek;7 p.m.
Lyman at Sully Buttes;6 p.m.
Herreid/Selby Area at Timber Lake;6 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
Belle Fourche at James Valley Christian;3 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
RC Christian vs. RC Central (Parkview);4 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Gillette Invitational
St.Thomas More vs. Campbell Co.;9 a.m.
RC Central vs. Thunder Basin;9 a.m.
RC Stevens vs. Sheridan;9 a.m.
RC Central vs. Buffalo, Wyo.;3 p.m.
Scottsbluff, Neb. vs. RC Stevens;3 p.m.
RC Central vs. Cheyenne South7 p.m.
RC Stevens. vs. Cheyenne Central;7 p.m.