Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Men's Basketball;Time
Colo. Colo. Springs at Black Hills St.;7:30 p.m.
College Women's Basketball;Time
Colo. Colo. Springs at Black Hills St.;5:30 p.m.
ECHL;Time
Tulsa at Rapid City;7:05 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball;TV;Time
Faith at Hettinger/Scranton, ND;tba
Philip at Hill City;4:30 p.m.
Sturgis Brown at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.
Bennett County at New Underwood;6:30 p.m.
Timber Lake at Newell;7:30 p.m.
Winner at Pierre;7:30 p.m.
Lakota Tech at RC Christian;7:30 p.m.
RC Central at SF Lincoln;6:30 p.m.
RC Stevens SF Washington;6:45 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball;Time
Kadoka Area at Colome;5:30 p.m.
Lyman at DWU Classic (Mitchell);TBA
Faith at Hettinger/Scranton;5:30 p.m.
Sturgis at Hot Springs;6 p.m.
Bennett County at New Underwood;6 p.m.
Timber Lake at Newell;6 p.m.
Winner at Pierre;6 p.m.
Lakota Tech at RC Christian;6 p.m.
SF Christian vs. St. Thomas More (Mitchell);4:30 p.m.
RC Central at SF Lincoln;5 p.m.
RC Stevens at SF Washington;5:15 p.m.
White River vs. Viborg-Hurley (Mitchell);7:30 p.m.
High School Gymnastics;Time
State A Meet (Watertown);11 a.m.