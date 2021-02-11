 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's Local Schedule

Friday's Local Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

College Men's Basketball;Time

Colo. Colo. Springs at Black Hills St.;7:30 p.m.

College Women's Basketball;Time

Colo. Colo. Springs at Black Hills St.;5:30 p.m.

ECHL;Time

Tulsa at Rapid City;7:05 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball;TV;Time

Faith at Hettinger/Scranton, ND;tba

Philip at Hill City;4:30 p.m.

Sturgis Brown at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.

Bennett County at New Underwood;6:30 p.m.

Timber Lake at Newell;7:30 p.m.

Winner at Pierre;7:30 p.m.

Lakota Tech at RC Christian;7:30 p.m.

RC Central at SF Lincoln;6:30 p.m.

RC Stevens SF Washington;6:45 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Kadoka Area at Colome;5:30 p.m.

Lyman at DWU Classic (Mitchell);TBA

Faith at Hettinger/Scranton;5:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Hot Springs;6 p.m.

Bennett County at New Underwood;6 p.m.

Timber Lake at Newell;6 p.m.

Winner at Pierre;6 p.m.

Lakota Tech at RC Christian;6 p.m.

SF Christian vs. St. Thomas More (Mitchell);4:30 p.m.

RC Central at SF Lincoln;5 p.m.

RC Stevens at SF Washington;5:15 p.m.

White River vs. Viborg-Hurley (Mitchell);7:30 p.m.

High School Gymnastics;Time

State A Meet (Watertown);11 a.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How long does the vaccine take to be effective?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How long does the vaccine take to be effective?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News