Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Women's Basketball;Time
NCAA D-2 West Regional (Grand Junction)
Black Hills St. vs. Westminster;7:45 p.m.
College Softball;Time
Black Hills St. at Adams St.(2);11 a.m., 1 p.m.
College Track and Field;Time
NCAA D-2 Indoor Championships
At Birmingham, Ala.;all day
College Volleyball;Time
Black Hills St. at SD Mines;7 p.m.
ECHL;Time
Kansas City at Rapid City;7:05 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball;Time
State AA Tournament in Sioux Falls
RC Central vs. Mitchell;11 a.m.
RC Stevens vs. Brandon Valley;1:45 p.m./7:15 p.m.
State A in Watertown
Dakota Valley vs. Belle Fourche;1 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. Aberdeen Roncalli;4 p.m.
Winner vs. Hamlin;6 p.m.
State B Tournament in Huron
White River vs. Corrisica-Stickney;6 p.m.
High School Varsity Boys Hockey;Time
State Tournament at Sioux Falls
Rushmore Thunder vs. Sioux Center Storm;8:05 a.m.