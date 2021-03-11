 Skip to main content
Friday's Local Schedule

Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

College Women's Basketball;Time

NCAA D-2 West Regional (Grand Junction)

Black Hills St. vs. Westminster;7:45 p.m.

College Softball;Time

Black Hills St. at Adams St.(2);11 a.m., 1 p.m.

College Track and Field;Time

NCAA D-2 Indoor Championships

At Birmingham, Ala.;all day

College Volleyball;Time

Black Hills St. at SD Mines;7 p.m.

ECHL;Time

Kansas City at Rapid City;7:05 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;Time

State AA Tournament in Sioux Falls

RC Central vs. Mitchell;11 a.m.

RC Stevens vs. Brandon Valley;1:45 p.m./7:15 p.m.

State A in Watertown

Dakota Valley vs. Belle Fourche;1 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Aberdeen Roncalli;4 p.m.

Winner vs. Hamlin;6 p.m.

State B Tournament in Huron

White River vs. Corrisica-Stickney;6 p.m.

High School Varsity Boys Hockey;Time

State Tournament at Sioux Falls

Rushmore Thunder vs. Sioux Center Storm;8:05 a.m.

