Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Men's Basketball;Time
Western Colorado at Black Hills St;5:30 p.m.
College Indoor Track and Field;Time
Myrle Hanson Open (BHSU);9 a.m.
ECHL;Time
Utah at Rapid City;7:05 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball;Time
Hot Springs at Belle Fourche;5:30 p.m.
Gayville-Volin at Colome;3:30 p.m.
Pierre at Douglas;7 p.m.
Spearfish at Hill City;7:30 p.m.
Jones County at Kadoka Area;7 p.m.
SF O'Gorman at RC Central;7 p.m.
Harding County at RC Christian;7 p.m.
SF Roosevelt at RC Stevens;7 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball;Time
Hot Springs at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.
Little Moreau Conf. tournament (Faith);tba
Spearfish at Hill City;6 p.m.
Jones County at Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.
SF O'Gorman at RC Central;5:30 p.m.
SF Roosevelt at RC Stevens;5:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Douglas at Chamberlain;5:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Chamberlain;7 p.m.
Philip Area at Winner;tba
Lyman at Sioux Valley Triangular;tba
Bennett Co. at Chadron Dual tournament;tba