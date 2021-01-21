 Skip to main content
Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

College Men's Basketball;Time

Western Colorado at Black Hills St;5:30 p.m.

College Indoor Track and Field;Time

Myrle Hanson Open (BHSU);9 a.m.

ECHL;Time

Utah at Rapid City;7:05 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball;Time

Hot Springs at Belle Fourche;5:30 p.m.

Gayville-Volin at Colome;3:30 p.m.

Pierre at Douglas;7 p.m.

Spearfish at Hill City;7:30 p.m.

 Jones County at Kadoka Area;7 p.m.

SF O'Gorman at RC Central;7 p.m.

Harding County at RC Christian;7 p.m.

SF Roosevelt at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Hot Springs at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

Little Moreau Conf. tournament (Faith);tba

Spearfish at Hill City;6 p.m.

Jones County at Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.

SF O'Gorman at RC Central;5:30 p.m.

SF Roosevelt at RC Stevens;5:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Douglas at Chamberlain;5:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Chamberlain;7 p.m.

Philip Area at Winner;tba

Lyman at Sioux Valley Triangular;tba

Bennett Co. at Chadron Dual tournament;tba

