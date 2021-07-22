Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
American Legion Baseball;Time
State A Senior Tournament (Brandon)
RC Post 22 vs. SF West Post 15;12:30 p.m.
State A Junior Tournament (Pierre
RC Post 320 Shooters vs. Brookings;10 a.m.
RC Post 22 Expos vs. Harrisburg;12:30 p.m..
Auto Racing;Time
Black Hills Speedway;7 p.m.
Expedition League Baseball;Time
Hastings at Spearfish;6:35 p.m.
Little League Baseball;Time
State Tournament at Red Pesek Field
Harney vs. Timberline;5 p.m.
Capital City vs. Sioux Falls;7:30 p.m.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!