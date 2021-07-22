 Skip to main content
Friday's Local Schedule

Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

American Legion Baseball;Time

State A Senior Tournament (Brandon)

RC Post 22 vs. SF West Post 15;12:30 p.m.

State A Junior Tournament (Pierre

RC Post 320 Shooters vs. Brookings;10 a.m.

RC Post 22 Expos vs. Harrisburg;12:30 p.m..

Auto Racing;Time

Black Hills Speedway;7 p.m.

Expedition League Baseball;Time

Hastings at Spearfish;6:35 p.m.

Little League Baseball;Time

State Tournament at Red Pesek Field

Harney vs. Timberline;5 p.m.

Capital City vs. Sioux Falls;7:30 p.m.

