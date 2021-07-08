 Skip to main content
Friday's Local Schedule

Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

American Legion Baseball;Time

Sturgis vs. tbd at Dickinson, N.D.;9 a.m.

Gopher Classic (Minneapolis)

RC Post 22 Hardhats vs. New Ulm Gold 19U;3:30 p.m.

RC Post 22 Expos vs. St. Louis Park; 9 a.m.

RC Post 22 Expos vs. Farmington Tigers; 11:30 a.m.

Post 320 Stars vs. tbd;tba.

Auto Racing;Time

Black Hills Speedway;7 p.m.

Expedition League;Time

Canyon County at Spearfish;6:35 p.m.

