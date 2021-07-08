Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
American Legion Baseball;Time
Sturgis vs. tbd at Dickinson, N.D.;9 a.m.
Gopher Classic (Minneapolis)
RC Post 22 Hardhats vs. New Ulm Gold 19U;3:30 p.m.
RC Post 22 Expos vs. St. Louis Park; 9 a.m.
RC Post 22 Expos vs. Farmington Tigers; 11:30 a.m.
Post 320 Stars vs. tbd;tba.
Auto Racing;Time
Black Hills Speedway;7 p.m.
Expedition League;Time
Canyon County at Spearfish;6:35 p.m.
