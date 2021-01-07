 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's Local Schedule

Friday's Local Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

ECHL;Time

Allen at Rapid City;7:05 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball;TV;Time

Chadron, NE at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

Hill City at Edgemont;7:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Lead-deadwood;7:30 p.m.

Aberdeen Central at RC Central;7 p.m.

Pierre at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

RC Christian at Shiloh Christian, N.D.;5:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;TV;Time

RC Central at Aberdeen Central;6 p.m.

Chadron, NE at Belle Fourche;5:30 p.m.

Bowman County, ND at Faith;TBA

New Underwood at Lead-Deadwood;5:30 p.m.

RC Stevens at Pierre;6 p.m.

St. Thomas More at SF Washington;6 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Custer, St. Thomas More at Lyman Invite;tba

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 5
Local

Your Two Cents for Jan. 5

Rapid City is offended by cowboy hats but welcomes those country dollars spent in the community. I am more offended by tattoos, plumber's crac…

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Analysis: Growing calls for Trump's removal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News