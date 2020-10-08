Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Football;Time
Spearfish at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
RC Christian at Bison;6 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Custer;6 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Douglas;6 p.m.
Hill City at Faith;6:30 p.m.
Wall at Jones County/White River;6 p.m.
Dupree at Lemmon/McIntosh;7 p.m.
Harding County at Newell;7 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Phillip;7 p.m.
Aberdeen Central at RC Stevens;6 p.m.
Mitchell at Sturgis;6 p.m.
Miller/Highmore-Harrold at Winner;6 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
Class AA State Tournament, Final Rounds;8 a.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Harding County at Newell;4 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!