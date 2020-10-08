 Skip to main content
Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Football;Time

Spearfish at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

RC Christian at Bison;6 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Custer;6 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Douglas;6 p.m.

Hill City at Faith;6:30 p.m.

Wall at Jones County/White River;6 p.m.

Dupree at Lemmon/McIntosh;7 p.m.

Harding County at Newell;7 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Phillip;7 p.m.

Aberdeen Central at RC Stevens;6 p.m.

Mitchell at Sturgis;6 p.m.

Miller/Highmore-Harrold at Winner;6 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

Class AA State Tournament, Final Rounds;8 a.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Harding County at Newell;4 p.m.

