 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's Local Schedule
alert

Friday's Local Schedule

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

College Cross Country;Time

Yellowjacket Open (Billings);11 a.m.

College Women's Golf;Time

BHSU, Mines at Wasatch Invite;9 a.m.

College Women's soccer;Time

Black Hills St. at CSU-Pueblo;6 p.m.

College Volleyball;Time

Colorado Christian at Black Hills State;7 p.m.

Metro State Denver at SD Mines;7 p.m.

High School Football;Time

Todd County at Red Cloud;1 p.m.

McLaughlin at Marty;2 p.m.

St. Francis at Winnebago;2 p.m.

Spearfish at Douglas;6 p.m.

Custer at Lead-Deadwood;6 p.m.

RC Central at Harrisburg;5 p.m.

RC Stevens at SF O'Gorman;5 p.m.

Philip at Lyman;5 p.m.

Belle Fourche at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

Newell at Harding Co.;7 p.m.

Sturgis at Yankton;6 p.m.

Timber Lake at Faith;7 p.m.

Kadoka Area at New Underwood;7 p.m.

Jones Co. at White River;7 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

State AA tournament at Sioux Falls;8 a.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Newell at Harding Co.;6 p.m.

East/West Tournament (Watertown)

Douglas vs. Watertown;3 p.m.

Spearfish vs. Harrisburg;3 p.m.

RC Central vs. Yankton;3 p.m.

RC Central vs. Harrisburg;5 p.m.

RC Stevens vs. Brookings;4 p.m.

Brandon Valley vs. Sturgis;4 p.m.

Spearfish vs. Watertown;tba

Douglas vs. Harrisburg;tba

Douglas vs. Yankton;tba

RC Central vs. Watertown;tba

Spearfish vs. Yankton;tba

Junior Hockey;Time

Butte at Badlands;7 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is violent crime on the rise?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is violent crime on the rise?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News