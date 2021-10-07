Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Cross Country;Time
Yellowjacket Open (Billings);11 a.m.
College Women's Golf;Time
BHSU, Mines at Wasatch Invite;9 a.m.
College Women's soccer;Time
Black Hills St. at CSU-Pueblo;6 p.m.
College Volleyball;Time
Colorado Christian at Black Hills State;7 p.m.
Metro State Denver at SD Mines;7 p.m.
High School Football;Time
Todd County at Red Cloud;1 p.m.
McLaughlin at Marty;2 p.m.
St. Francis at Winnebago;2 p.m.
Spearfish at Douglas;6 p.m.
Custer at Lead-Deadwood;6 p.m.
RC Central at Harrisburg;5 p.m.
RC Stevens at SF O'Gorman;5 p.m.
Philip at Lyman;5 p.m.
Belle Fourche at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.
Newell at Harding Co.;7 p.m.
Sturgis at Yankton;6 p.m.
Timber Lake at Faith;7 p.m.
Kadoka Area at New Underwood;7 p.m.
Jones Co. at White River;7 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
State AA tournament at Sioux Falls;8 a.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Newell at Harding Co.;6 p.m.
East/West Tournament (Watertown)
Douglas vs. Watertown;3 p.m.
Spearfish vs. Harrisburg;3 p.m.
RC Central vs. Yankton;3 p.m.
RC Central vs. Harrisburg;5 p.m.
RC Stevens vs. Brookings;4 p.m.
Brandon Valley vs. Sturgis;4 p.m.
Spearfish vs. Watertown;tba
Douglas vs. Harrisburg;tba
Douglas vs. Yankton;tba
RC Central vs. Watertown;tba
Spearfish vs. Yankton;tba
Junior Hockey;Time
Butte at Badlands;7 p.m.