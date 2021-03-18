 Skip to main content
Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

College Women's Soccer;Time

Black Hills St. at Colo. Christian; 1 p.m.

College Men's Soccer;Time

SD Mines at Colo. Christian;11 a.m.

College Track and Field;Time

SD Mines at CSU-Pueblo;3 p.m.

College Volleyball;Time

Black Hills St. at Adams St,;11 a.m.

Black Hills St. vs. Colo. Mesa;2 p.m.

ECHL;Time

Utah at Rapid City;7:05 p.m.

High School Basketball;Time

Class A State Tournament at Sioux Falls

St. Thomas More vs. Vermillion;11 a.m.

Winner vs. Chamberlain;1:30 p.m.

Class B State Tournament in Aberdeen

Lyman vs. Lower Brule;11 a.m.

White River vs. Canistota;1:15 p.m.

