Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Women's Soccer;Time
Black Hills St. at Colo. Christian; 1 p.m.
College Men's Soccer;Time
SD Mines at Colo. Christian;11 a.m.
College Track and Field;Time
SD Mines at CSU-Pueblo;3 p.m.
College Volleyball;Time
Black Hills St. at Adams St,;11 a.m.
Black Hills St. vs. Colo. Mesa;2 p.m.
ECHL;Time
Utah at Rapid City;7:05 p.m.
High School Basketball;Time
Class A State Tournament at Sioux Falls
St. Thomas More vs. Vermillion;11 a.m.
Winner vs. Chamberlain;1:30 p.m.
Class B State Tournament in Aberdeen
Lyman vs. Lower Brule;11 a.m.
White River vs. Canistota;1:15 p.m.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!