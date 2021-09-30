 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's Local Schedule
alert

Friday's Local Schedule

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

College Women's Soccer;Time

Colorado Mines at Black Hills St.;3 p.m.

College Men's Soccer;Time

Regis at SD Mines;6 p.m.

College Volleyball;Time

Regis at Black Hills St.;7 p.m.

High School Football;Time

McLaughlin at Lower Bruele;2 p.m.

Winnebago at Pine Ridge;2 p.m.

Jones Co. at Sunshine Bible;2 p.m.

Harrisburg at RC Stevens;5 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Tiospa Zina;5 p.m.

Hot Springs at Custer;6 p.m.

Tea Area at Douglas;6 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Spearfish;6 p.m.

Faith at Newell;6 p.m.

Harding Co. at Timber Lake;6 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Sturgis;6 p.m.

Bennett Co. at Hill City;6:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Philip;7 p.m.

White River at Wall;7 p.m.

SF O'Gorman at RC Central;8 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Lakota Nation Invitational (Rapid City);9 a.m.

Mile High Invite (Lead); Noon.

RC Central at Scottsbluff Tournament;3 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Scottsbluff Tournament;4 p.m.

Junior Hockey;Time

Badlands at Bozeman;7:30 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat - Medical Cannabis

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28

If you believe the government can design a chip, mix it into the Covid vaccine solution, have a needle suck it out and then inject it into you…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 29
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 29

It's interesting to note in Gov. Noem's statement regarding her conflict of interest meeting that she really didn't deny the allegations, but …

Your Two Cents for Sept. 24
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 24

South Dakota's medical marijuana law is not about medicine, it is about money. The state does not charge people a fee to get a prescription fo…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat - Medical Cannabis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News