Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Women's Soccer;Time
Colorado Mines at Black Hills St.;3 p.m.
College Men's Soccer;Time
Regis at SD Mines;6 p.m.
College Volleyball;Time
Regis at Black Hills St.;7 p.m.
High School Football;Time
McLaughlin at Lower Bruele;2 p.m.
Winnebago at Pine Ridge;2 p.m.
Jones Co. at Sunshine Bible;2 p.m.
Harrisburg at RC Stevens;5 p.m.
Crazy Horse at Tiospa Zina;5 p.m.
Hot Springs at Custer;6 p.m.
Tea Area at Douglas;6 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Spearfish;6 p.m.
Faith at Newell;6 p.m.
Harding Co. at Timber Lake;6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Sturgis;6 p.m.
Bennett Co. at Hill City;6:30 p.m.
New Underwood at Philip;7 p.m.
White River at Wall;7 p.m.
SF O'Gorman at RC Central;8 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Lakota Nation Invitational (Rapid City);9 a.m.
Mile High Invite (Lead); Noon.
RC Central at Scottsbluff Tournament;3 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Scottsbluff Tournament;4 p.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Badlands at Bozeman;7:30 p.m.