Friday's Local Schedule
Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

Expedition League Baseball;Time

Championship Series

Souris Valley at Spearfish;6:35 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

Pierre at Douglas/RCCH;4 p.m.

Hot Springs at Belle Fourche;5 p.m.

RC Central at Watertown;5 p.m.

RC Stevens at Brookings;1 p.m.

Aberdeen at Spearfish;7 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

Pierre at Douglas/RCCH;6 p.m.

RC Central at Watertown;3 p.m.

RC Stevens at Brookings;3 p.m.

Aberdeen at Spearfish;7 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

West River Invite (Sioux Park);9 a.m.

