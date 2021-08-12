Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Expedition League Baseball;Time
Championship Series
Souris Valley at Spearfish;6:35 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
Pierre at Douglas/RCCH;4 p.m.
Hot Springs at Belle Fourche;5 p.m.
RC Central at Watertown;5 p.m.
RC Stevens at Brookings;1 p.m.
Aberdeen at Spearfish;7 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
Pierre at Douglas/RCCH;6 p.m.
RC Central at Watertown;3 p.m.
RC Stevens at Brookings;3 p.m.
Aberdeen at Spearfish;7 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
West River Invite (Sioux Park);9 a.m.
