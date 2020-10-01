Friday's Local Schedule

All Time Mountain
High School Football;Time
Custer at Bennett County;6:30 p.m.
Faith and Edgemont;6 p.m.
Lemmon/McIntosh at Harding County;7 p.m.
RC Christian at Hill City;6:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Hot Springs;6 p.m.
Bison at Newell;6 p.m.
Jones County/White River at Phillip;6 p.m.
RC Central at RC Stevens;6 p.m.
Douglas at Spearfish;6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.
Dupree at Standing Rock/Selfridge (ND);6 p.m.
North Border at Sully Buttes;6 p.m.
Chamberlain at Winner;6 p.m.
Sturgis Brown at Yankton;6 p.m.
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton at Stanley County;5 p.m.
High School Cross Country;Time
Sturgis High School Invitational;1 p.m.
Timber Lake Invitational;1 p.m.
High School Girls Golf;Time
City Tournament (Elks Golf Course);2 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
East-West Invitational;11 a.m.
O'Gorman at St. Thomas More;12 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Belle Fourche at Aberdeen Roncalli;3 p.m.
Scottsbluff High School (NE) Tournament;TBA
Bison at Newell;2:30 p.m.
