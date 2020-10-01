 Skip to main content
Friday's Local Schedule
Friday's Local Schedule

All Time Mountain

High School Football;Time

Custer at Bennett County;6:30 p.m.

Faith and Edgemont;6 p.m.

Lemmon/McIntosh at Harding County;7 p.m.

RC Christian at Hill City;6:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Hot Springs;6 p.m.

Bison at Newell;6 p.m.

Jones County/White River at Phillip;6 p.m.

RC Central at RC Stevens;6 p.m.

Douglas at Spearfish;6 p.m.

Belle Fourche at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

Dupree at Standing Rock/Selfridge (ND);6 p.m.

North Border at Sully Buttes;6 p.m.

Chamberlain at Winner;6 p.m.

Sturgis Brown at Yankton;6 p.m.

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton at Stanley County;5 p.m. 

High School Cross Country;Time

Sturgis High School Invitational;1 p.m.

Timber Lake Invitational;1 p.m.

High School Girls Golf;Time

City Tournament (Elks Golf Course);2 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

East-West Invitational;11 a.m.

O'Gorman at St. Thomas More;12 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Belle Fourche at Aberdeen Roncalli;3 p.m.

Scottsbluff High School (NE) Tournament;TBA

Bison at Newell;2:30 p.m.

