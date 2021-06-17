Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
American Legion Baseball;Time
Big Sticks Tournament (BH Surgical Ballpark)
Post 22 Bullets vs Post 320 Risers;8 a.m.
Pierre vs Sturgis Riders;10:15 a.m.
Sturgis Riders vs Watertown;12:45 p.m.
Post 320 Shooters vs Brandon Valley;2:45 p.m.
Kearney vs 320 Shooters;5 p.m.
Post 22 Expos vs Kearney;7:15 p.m.
College Rodeo;Time
CNFR at Casper;9 a.m.
Expedition League Baseball;Time
Spearfish at Canyon County;7:05 p.m.
