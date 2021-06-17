 Skip to main content
Friday's Local Schedule

Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

American Legion Baseball;Time

Big Sticks Tournament (BH Surgical Ballpark)

Post 22 Bullets vs Post 320 Risers;8 a.m.

Pierre vs Sturgis Riders;10:15 a.m.

Sturgis Riders vs Watertown;12:45 p.m.

Post 320 Shooters vs Brandon Valley;2:45 p.m.

Kearney vs 320 Shooters;5 p.m.

Post 22 Expos vs Kearney;7:15 p.m.

College Rodeo;Time

CNFR at Casper;9 a.m.

Expedition League Baseball;Time

Spearfish at Canyon County;7:05 p.m.

