Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Men's Soccer;Time
SD Mines at Colorado Mines;5 p.m.
College Women's Soccer;Time
Adams State at Black Hills St.;3 p.m.
College Volleyball;Time
Black Hills St. at Colorado Mesa;7 p.m.
SD Mines at Westminster;6 p.m.
High School Football;TV;Time
Crow Creek at Crazy Horse;1 p.m.
Marty at Red Cloud;1 p.m.
Todd county at Lower B rule;2 p.m.
Douglas at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
Custer at Bennett County;6 p.m.
Harding County at Faith;6 p.m.
Tea Area at Spearfish;6 p.m.
SF Washington at RC Stevens;6 p.m.
Lakota Tech at RC Christian;6 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Hot Springs;6 p.m.
Tripp-Delmont at Hill City;6:30 p.m.
RC Central at Brandon Valley;7 p.m.
Lyman at Jones Co.;6 p.m.
Wall at New Underwood;7 p.m.
Dupree at Stanley Co.;6 p.m.
Kadoka Area at white River;6 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. Sturgis (O'Harra);8:45 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
SF O'Gorman at RC Stevens;7 p.m.
Brandon Valley at RC Central;7 p.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Badlands at Helena;7:05 p.m.