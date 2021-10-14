 Skip to main content
Friday's Local Schedule
Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

College Men's Soccer;Time

SD Mines at Colorado Mines;5 p.m.

College Women's Soccer;Time

Adams State at Black Hills St.;3 p.m.

College Volleyball;Time

Black Hills St. at Colorado Mesa;7 p.m.

SD Mines at Westminster;6 p.m.

High School Football;TV;Time

Crow Creek at Crazy Horse;1 p.m.

Marty at Red Cloud;1 p.m.

Todd county at Lower B rule;2 p.m.

Douglas at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

Custer at Bennett County;6 p.m.

Harding County at Faith;6 p.m.

Tea Area at Spearfish;6 p.m.

SF Washington at RC Stevens;6 p.m.

Lakota Tech at RC Christian;6 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Hot Springs;6 p.m.

Tripp-Delmont at Hill City;6:30 p.m.

RC Central at Brandon Valley;7 p.m.

Lyman at Jones Co.;6 p.m.

Wall at New Underwood;7 p.m.

Dupree at Stanley Co.;6 p.m.

Kadoka Area at white River;6 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Sturgis (O'Harra);8:45 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

SF O'Gorman at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

Brandon Valley at RC Central;7 p.m.

Junior Hockey;Time

Badlands at Helena;7:05 p.m.

