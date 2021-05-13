Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Girls High School Golf;Time
Mitchell Invitational;9 a.m.
Winner Invitational;9 a.m.
Fish Lake Invitational;9 a.m.
Marjene Huber Invitationa (Belle Fourche);9:30 a.m.
Boys High School Tennis;Time
East-West Invitational;1 p.m.
High School Track & Field;Time
Black Hills Conference Meet;10 a.m.
Ethan/Parkston Buck Timmins Memorial;2 p.m.
Lezlie Blasius Memorial;2 p.m.
Rich Greeno;TBA
High School Club Baseball;Time
RC Central at Brookings;2 p.m.
RC Central at Brookings;4 p.m.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!