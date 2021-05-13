 Skip to main content
Friday's Local Schedule
Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

Girls High School Golf;Time

Mitchell Invitational;9 a.m.

Winner Invitational;9 a.m.

Fish Lake Invitational;9 a.m.

Marjene Huber Invitationa (Belle Fourche);9:30 a.m.

Boys High School Tennis;Time

East-West Invitational;1 p.m.

High School Track & Field;Time

Black Hills Conference Meet;10 a.m.

Ethan/Parkston Buck Timmins Memorial;2 p.m.

Lezlie Blasius Memorial;2 p.m.

Rich Greeno;TBA

High School Club Baseball;Time 

RC Central at Brookings;2 p.m.

RC Central at Brookings;4 p.m.

