Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Football;Time

Custer at Scottsbluff, Neb.;7 p.m.

Hot Springs at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

Gordon-Rushville, Neb. at Bennett Co.;7 p.m.

Sturgis at Douglas;6 p.m.

Bison at Edgemont;6 p.m.

Lemmon/McIntosh at Faith;7 p.m.

Hill City at Harding Co.;6:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Jones Co./White River;6 p.m.

Wall at Kadoka Area;7 p.m.

Dupree at Newell;6 p.m.

Timber Lake at Potter Co.;6 p.m.

Lyman at Rapid City Christian;6 p.m.

SF Roosevelt at RC Stevens;6 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Spearfish;6 p.m.

High School Boys Golf;Time

Mitchell Invitational;9:30 a.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

RC Stevens at Aberdeen Roncalli;tba

RC Stevens at Aberdeen Centrali;tba

RC Central at Aberdeen Roncalli;tba

RC Central at Aberdeen Centrali;tba

High School Volleyball;Time

RC Stevens at SF Roosevelt;3 p.m.

RC Stevens at SF Washington;6 p.m.

RC Central at SF Washington;3 p.m.

RC Central at SF Roosevelt;6 p.m.

