Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Football;Time
Custer at Scottsbluff, Neb.;7 p.m.
Hot Springs at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
Gordon-Rushville, Neb. at Bennett Co.;7 p.m.
Sturgis at Douglas;6 p.m.
Bison at Edgemont;6 p.m.
Lemmon/McIntosh at Faith;7 p.m.
Hill City at Harding Co.;6:30 p.m.
New Underwood at Jones Co./White River;6 p.m.
Wall at Kadoka Area;7 p.m.
Dupree at Newell;6 p.m.
Timber Lake at Potter Co.;6 p.m.
Lyman at Rapid City Christian;6 p.m.
SF Roosevelt at RC Stevens;6 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Spearfish;6 p.m.
High School Boys Golf;Time
Mitchell Invitational;9:30 a.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
RC Stevens at Aberdeen Roncalli;tba
RC Stevens at Aberdeen Centrali;tba
RC Central at Aberdeen Roncalli;tba
RC Central at Aberdeen Centrali;tba
High School Volleyball;Time
RC Stevens at SF Roosevelt;3 p.m.
RC Stevens at SF Washington;6 p.m.
RC Central at SF Washington;3 p.m.
RC Central at SF Roosevelt;6 p.m.
