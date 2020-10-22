 Skip to main content
Friday's Local Schedule

Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Football;Time

11B Playoffs

Redfield at St. Thomas More;5 p.m.

9AA Playoffs

Jones Co./W. River at RC Christian;5 p.m.

Elkton-Lake Benton at Lemmon/McIntosh;5 p.m.

9A Playoffs

Northwestern at Wall;5 p.m.

Timber Lake at Philip;5 p.m.

9B Playoffs

Dupree at Kadoka Area;5 p.m.

Harding County at Faith;1 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Lead-Deadwood at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

Edgemont at Wall;1 p.m.

Lower Brule at Dupree;5 p.m.

Edgemont at New Underwood;4 p.m.

Faith at Potter Co.;5:30 p.m.

Newell at Timber Lake;5 p.m.

East-West Duals at Spearfish

Brookings vs. Douglas;4 p.m.

Brandon Valley vs. Douglas;5 p.m.

Rapid City Central vs. Brookings;tba

Brandon Valley vs. RC Central;6:30 p.m.

Spearfish vs. Brandon Valley;4 p.m.

Spearfish vs. Watertown;tba

Brookings vs. Spearfish;tba

Watertown vs. Douglas;6 p.m.

Watertown vs. Rapid City Central;tba

East-West Duals at Sturgis

Rapid City Stevens vs. Harrisburg;4 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens vs. Yankton;5:30 p.m.

Sturgis vs.Yankton;4 p.m.

Sturgis vs. Harrisburg;5 p.m.

