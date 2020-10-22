Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Football;Time
11B Playoffs
Redfield at St. Thomas More;5 p.m.
9AA Playoffs
Jones Co./W. River at RC Christian;5 p.m.
Elkton-Lake Benton at Lemmon/McIntosh;5 p.m.
9A Playoffs
Northwestern at Wall;5 p.m.
Timber Lake at Philip;5 p.m.
9B Playoffs
Dupree at Kadoka Area;5 p.m.
Harding County at Faith;1 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Lead-Deadwood at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
Edgemont at Wall;1 p.m.
Lower Brule at Dupree;5 p.m.
Edgemont at New Underwood;4 p.m.
Faith at Potter Co.;5:30 p.m.
Newell at Timber Lake;5 p.m.
East-West Duals at Spearfish
Brookings vs. Douglas;4 p.m.
Brandon Valley vs. Douglas;5 p.m.
Rapid City Central vs. Brookings;tba
Brandon Valley vs. RC Central;6:30 p.m.
Spearfish vs. Brandon Valley;4 p.m.
Spearfish vs. Watertown;tba
Brookings vs. Spearfish;tba
Watertown vs. Douglas;6 p.m.
Watertown vs. Rapid City Central;tba
East-West Duals at Sturgis
Rapid City Stevens vs. Harrisburg;4 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens vs. Yankton;5:30 p.m.
Sturgis vs.Yankton;4 p.m.
Sturgis vs. Harrisburg;5 p.m.
