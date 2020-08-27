Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Football;Time
R.C. Stevens at S.F. O’Gorman;6 p.m.
Winner at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.
New Underwood at R.C. Christian;7 p.m.
Mitchell at Douglas;6 p.m.
Pierre at Sturgis;6 p.m.
Yankton at Spearfish;6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Vermillion;5 p.m.
Custer at West Central;6 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Upton-Sundance, Wyo.;6 p.m.
Newcastle, Wyo. at Hot Springs;7 p.m.
Todd County at Bennett County;6:30 p.m.
Philip at Hill City;6:30 p.m.
Newell at Lemmon-McIntosh;7 p.m.
Faith at Timber Lake;7 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Jones Co./White River;6 p.m.
Crawford, Neb. at Edgemont;7 p.m.
Wall at Sully Buttes;6 p.m.
High School Coss Country;Time
Douglas Early Bird;9 a.m.
High School Boys Golf;Time
Huron Invitational;9 a.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
St. Thomas More at Dakota Valley;3 p.m.
Huron at Spearfish;4 p.m.
Mitchell at Sturgis;4 p.m.
Belle Fourche at West Central;5 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
Huron at Spearfish;6 p.m.
Mitchell at Sturgis;6 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
Rapid City Invitational
Mitchell at St. Thomas More;9 a.m.
Doubles brackets;9 a.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Pierre at R.C. Central;7 p.m.
Brandon Valley at RC Stevens;7 p.m.
Sturgis at Mitchell;3:30 p.m.
Custer Invitational;tba
Motorsports;Time
Half Mile Nationals (BH Speedway);7 p.m.
Pro Rodeo;Time
Range Days Rodeo;7 p.m.
