Friday's Local Schedule

Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Football;Time

R.C. Stevens at S.F. O’Gorman;6 p.m.

Winner at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

New Underwood at R.C. Christian;7 p.m.

Mitchell at Douglas;6 p.m.

Pierre at Sturgis;6 p.m.

Yankton at Spearfish;6 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Vermillion;5 p.m.

Custer at West Central;6 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Upton-Sundance, Wyo.;6 p.m.

Newcastle, Wyo. at Hot Springs;7 p.m.

Todd County at Bennett County;6:30 p.m.

Philip at Hill City;6:30 p.m.

Newell at Lemmon-McIntosh;7 p.m.

Faith at Timber Lake;7 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Jones Co./White River;6 p.m.

Crawford, Neb. at Edgemont;7 p.m.

Wall at Sully Buttes;6 p.m.

High School Coss Country;Time

Douglas Early Bird;9 a.m.

High School Boys Golf;Time

Huron Invitational;9 a.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

St. Thomas More at Dakota Valley;3 p.m.

Huron at Spearfish;4 p.m.

Mitchell at Sturgis;4 p.m.

Belle Fourche at West Central;5 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

Huron at Spearfish;6 p.m.

Mitchell at Sturgis;6 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

Rapid City Invitational

Mitchell at St. Thomas More;9 a.m.

Doubles brackets;9 a.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Pierre at R.C. Central;7 p.m.

Brandon Valley at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

Sturgis at Mitchell;3:30 p.m.

Custer Invitational;tba

Motorsports;Time

Half Mile Nationals (BH Speedway);7 p.m.

Pro Rodeo;Time

Range Days Rodeo;7 p.m.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

