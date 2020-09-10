Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Football;Time
Douglas, Wyo., at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
Sturgis at Brookings;6 p.m.
Faith at Dupree;7 p.m.
Bison at Harding County;7 p.m.
Edgemont at Hill City;6:30 p.m.
Lyman at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.
Philip at New Underwood;7 p.m.
Watertown at RC Central;4 p.m.
Harrisburg at RC Stevens;8 p.m.
Newell at Timber Lake;7 p.m.
RC Christian at Wall;7 p.m.
Wagner at Winner;6 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
BV Jamboree (Sioux Falls, Harrisburg)
RC Stevens vs Harrisburg;8 a.m.
RC Stevens vs. Sioux Falls Roosevelt;2 p.m.
RC Central at Watertown and Brookings; 8 a.m.
Motorsports;Time
Black Hills Speedway;7 p.m.
