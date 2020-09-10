 Skip to main content
Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Football;Time

Douglas, Wyo., at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

Sturgis at Brookings;6 p.m.

Faith at Dupree;7 p.m.

Bison at Harding County;7 p.m.

Edgemont at Hill City;6:30 p.m.

Lyman at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.

Philip at New Underwood;7 p.m.

Watertown at RC Central;4 p.m.

Harrisburg at RC Stevens;8 p.m.

Newell at Timber Lake;7 p.m.

RC Christian at Wall;7 p.m.

Wagner at Winner;6 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

BV Jamboree (Sioux Falls, Harrisburg)

RC Stevens vs Harrisburg;8 a.m.

RC Stevens vs. Sioux Falls Roosevelt;2 p.m.

RC Central at Watertown and Brookings; 8 a.m.

Motorsports;Time

Black Hills Speedway;7 p.m.

