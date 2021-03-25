 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's Local Schedule

Friday's Local Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

College Volleyball;Time

Chadron St. at SD Mines;7 p.m.

ECHL;Time

Rapid City at Allen;6:05 p.m.

High School Boys Tennis;Time

West River Invite

RC Stevens vs. Ab. Central (Sioux Park);9 a.m.

RC Stevens vs. SF Christian (SP);12:30 p.m.

RC Central vs. St. Thomas More (Parkview);9 a.m.

RC Central vs. Ab. Central (Parkview);12:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. RC Christian (P);3 p.m.

RC Christian vs. Spearfish (SP);12:30 p.m.

SF Christian vs. Spearfish (SP);3 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says North Korea is top foreign policy issue

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says North Korea is top foreign policy issue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News