Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Volleyball;Time
Chadron St. at SD Mines;7 p.m.
ECHL;Time
Rapid City at Allen;6:05 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis;Time
West River Invite
RC Stevens vs. Ab. Central (Sioux Park);9 a.m.
RC Stevens vs. SF Christian (SP);12:30 p.m.
RC Central vs. St. Thomas More (Parkview);9 a.m.
RC Central vs. Ab. Central (Parkview);12:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. RC Christian (P);3 p.m.
RC Christian vs. Spearfish (SP);12:30 p.m.
SF Christian vs. Spearfish (SP);3 p.m.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!