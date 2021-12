Friday's Local Sports Schedule: LNI Semifinals

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

RC Rush at Idaho Steelheads;7:10 p.m.

Junior Hockey;Time

Bozeman Icedogs at Badlands Sabres;7:05 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Lakota Nation Invitational

Semifinals

Oceti Sakowin Bracket, Summit Arena

No. 1 White River vs. No. 4 Red Cloud;7 p.m.

No. 2 Lower Brule vs. No. 3 Lakota Tech;8:30 p.m.

Makosica Bracket, Summit Arena

No. 1 Todd County vs. No. 4 Custer;9:30 a.m.

No. 7 Crazy Horse vs. No. 3 Crow Creek;12:30 p.m.

Paha Sapa Bracket, Monument Ice Arena

No. 1 Wakpala vs. No. 4 Marty;3:30 p.m.

No. 7 Santee vs. No. 3 Oelrichs;8:30 p.m.

Non-Tournament Games

Jones County at Wall;2:30 p.m.

Newcastle (Wyo.) vs. Belle Fourche (Lead-Deadwood);3 p.m.

Edgemont at Morrill (NE);3 p.m.

Bennett County at Gordon-Rushville (NE);6:30 p.m.

West Central at Winner;6:45 p.m.

RC Stevens at Douglas;8 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Lakota Nation Invitational

Semifinals

Oceti Sakowin Bracket, Summit Arena

No. 1 Red Cloud vs. No. 4 White River;2 p.m.

No. 2 Lakota Tech vs. No. 6 Custer;3:30 p.m.

Makosica Bracket, Summit Arena

No. 1 Little Wound vs. No. 5 Lower Brule;8 a.m.

No. 2 Todd County vs. No. 3 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;11 a.m.

Paha Sapa Bracket, Monument Ice Arena

No. 1 Marty vs. No. 4 Todd County JV;2 p.m.

No. 7 Santee vs. No. 3 Oelrichs;7 p.m.

Non-Tournament Games

Sundance (Wyo.) at Lead-Deadwood;Noon

Newcastle (Wyo.) vs. Belle Fourche (Lead-Deadwood);Noon

Jones County at Wall;2:30 p.m.

Edgemont at Morrill (NE);4 p.m.

Lemmon at Mott-Regent (ND);5:30 p.m.

Bennett County at Gordon-Rushville (NE);4 p.m.

West Central at Winner;5:30 p.m.

RC Stevens at Douglas;6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen Central at Spearfish;7 p.m.

Pierre T.F. Riggs at Sturgis;7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Lyman at Hot Springs;1 p.m.

Custer at Miller/Highmore-Harold;5 p.m.

Bennett County at Hot Springs;5 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood vs. Bennett County (Hot Springs);5 p.m.

Custer vs. Bennett County (Hot Springs);5 p.m.

Sturgis vs. Dell Rapids (West Central);6:30 p.m.

High School Gymnastics;Time

Chamberlain Triangular;5 p.m.

