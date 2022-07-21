Friday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Independence League Baseball;Time
Spearfish Sasquatch at Casper Horseheads;6:35 p.m.
American Legion Baseball;Time
Class A Senior Playoffs
State Tournament Play-In Series (Best-of-three)
Sturgis Post 33 at Brookings Post 74, Game 1;5 p.m.
Spearfish Post 164 at Brandon Valley Post 318, Game 1;6 p.m.
Sioux Falls Post 15 West at Rapid City Post 320, Game 1;7 p.m.
Class B Senior Playoffs
Region 7B Tournament (double elimination)
Belle Fourche
Winner/Colome Post 169 vs. TBD;Noon
Winner/Colome Post 169 vs. TBD (if necessary);30 minutes after Game 1
Little League Baseball;Time
State Tournament
Canyon Lake Little League, Rapid City
Harney LL vs. Sioux Falls LL;5 p.m.
Rapid City LL vs. Capital City LL;7:30 p.m.