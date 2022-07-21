 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's Local Sports Schedule

Action between Post 320 and Sioux Falls East during a doubleheader July 16 at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

All Times Mountain

Independence League Baseball;Time

Spearfish Sasquatch at Casper Horseheads;6:35 p.m.

American Legion Baseball;Time

Class A Senior Playoffs

State Tournament Play-In Series (Best-of-three)

Sturgis Post 33 at Brookings Post 74, Game 1;5 p.m.

Spearfish Post 164 at Brandon Valley Post 318, Game 1;6 p.m.

Sioux Falls Post 15 West at Rapid City Post 320, Game 1;7 p.m.

Class B Senior Playoffs

Region 7B Tournament (double elimination)

Belle Fourche

Winner/Colome Post 169 vs. TBD;Noon

Winner/Colome Post 169 vs. TBD (if necessary);30 minutes after Game 1 

Little League Baseball;Time

State Tournament

Canyon Lake Little League, Rapid City

Harney LL vs. Sioux Falls LL;5 p.m.

Rapid City LL vs. Capital City LL;7:30 p.m. 

