Friday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Wichita Thunder at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.

Men's College Basketball;Time

SD Mines at Colorado Mines;7 p.m.

BHSU at Metro State Denver;7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

SD Mines at Colorado Mines;5 p.m.

BHSU at Metro State Denver;5 p.m.

College Track & Field;Time

Power Meet (Laramie, Wyo.);noon

Junior Hockey;Time

Badlands Sabres at Bozeman Icedogs;7:30 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

New Underwood at Edgemont;2 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Crazy Horse;3 p.m.

Lemmon at Timber Lake;3 p.m.

Faith at Tiospaye Topa;3 p.m.

Hot Springs at Alliance, Neb.;5:30 p.m.

White River at Jones Co.;5:30 p.m.

RC Central at Aberdeen Central;6 p.m.

RC Stevens at Pierre T.F. Riggs;6 p.m.

Winner at Wagner;6:45 p.m.

Spearfish at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Thunder Basin, Wyo. (Gillette, Wyo.);7:30 p.m.

Bennett Co. at Lead-Deadwood;7:30 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

New Underwood at Edgemont;2 p.m.

Newell at Harding Co.;3 p.m.

Lemmon at Timber Lake;3 p.m.

Spearfish at Belle Fourche;5:30 p.m.

Bennett Co. at Lead-Deadwood;5:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Thunder Basin, Wyo. (Gillette, Wyo.);6 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Philip;6 p.m.

Winner at Wagner;5:15 p.m.

Hot Springs at Hay Springs, Neb.;6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen Central at RC Central;7 p.m.

Pierre T.F. Riggs at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

Burke at Kimball/White Lake;7 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Rapid City Invitational (Summit Arena);noon

High School Gymnastics;Time

Hot Springs at Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip;4 p.m.

