Friday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Wichita Thunder at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
SD Mines at Colorado Mines;7 p.m.
BHSU at Metro State Denver;7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
SD Mines at Colorado Mines;5 p.m.
BHSU at Metro State Denver;5 p.m.
College Track & Field;Time
Power Meet (Laramie, Wyo.);noon
Junior Hockey;Time
Badlands Sabres at Bozeman Icedogs;7:30 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
New Underwood at Edgemont;2 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Crazy Horse;3 p.m.
Lemmon at Timber Lake;3 p.m.
Faith at Tiospaye Topa;3 p.m.
Hot Springs at Alliance, Neb.;5:30 p.m.
White River at Jones Co.;5:30 p.m.
RC Central at Aberdeen Central;6 p.m.
RC Stevens at Pierre T.F. Riggs;6 p.m.
Winner at Wagner;6:45 p.m.
Spearfish at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. Thunder Basin, Wyo. (Gillette, Wyo.);7:30 p.m.
Bennett Co. at Lead-Deadwood;7:30 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
New Underwood at Edgemont;2 p.m.
Newell at Harding Co.;3 p.m.
Lemmon at Timber Lake;3 p.m.
Spearfish at Belle Fourche;5:30 p.m.
Bennett Co. at Lead-Deadwood;5:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. Thunder Basin, Wyo. (Gillette, Wyo.);6 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Philip;6 p.m.
Winner at Wagner;5:15 p.m.
Hot Springs at Hay Springs, Neb.;6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen Central at RC Central;7 p.m.
Pierre T.F. Riggs at RC Stevens;7 p.m.
Burke at Kimball/White Lake;7 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Rapid City Invitational (Summit Arena);noon
High School Gymnastics;Time
Hot Springs at Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip;4 p.m.