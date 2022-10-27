Friday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Volleyball;Time
CSU Pueblo at SD Mines;6 p.m.
UC Colorado Springs at BHSU;7 p.m.
ECHL Hockey;Time
Kansas City Mavericks at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Badlands Sabres at Great Falls Americans;7:30 p.m.
