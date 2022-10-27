 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's Local Sports Schedule

050922-Rush45.jpg (copy)
Matt Gade

All Times Mountain

College Volleyball;Time

CSU Pueblo at SD Mines;6 p.m.

UC Colorado Springs at BHSU;7 p.m.

ECHL Hockey;Time

Kansas City Mavericks at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.

Junior Hockey;Time

Badlands Sabres at Great Falls Americans;7:30 p.m.

0 Comments
