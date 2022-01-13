 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

RC Rush at Wichita Thunder;6:05 p.m.

Men's College Basketball;Time

BHSU at Western Colorado;5:30 p.m.

Regis at SD Mines;7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

Regis at SD Mines;5:30 p.m.

Junior Hockey;Time

Sheridan Hawks at Badlands Sabres;7:05 p.m.

Boy's High School Basketball;Time

White River vs. TBD; TBA, Jones County

TBD at Jones County;11 a.m.

Bennett County vs. TBD;11 a.m., Jones County

Wall vs. TBD;11 a.m., Jones County

TBD at Newell;3 p.m.

TBD at Hot Springs;4:30 p.m.

Grant County/Mott-Regent (ND) at Bison;5:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Redfield;5:45 p.m.

Edgemont vs. TBD;6 p.m., Hot Springs

Douglas at Harrisburg;6 p.m.

Spearfish at Brandon Valley;6:30 p.m.

New Underwood vs. TBD;7:30 p.m., Hot Springs

Faith vs. TBD;7:30 p.m., Newell

Campbell County (Wyo.) at RC Stevens;7:30 p.m.

Girl's High School Basketball;Time

Tiospaye Topa at Lemmon;2 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Takini;2 p.m.

TBD at Hot Springs;3 p.m.

Timber Lake at New Underwood;3 p.m.

TBD at Newell;3 p.m.

Philip at Colome;3 p.m.

Douglas at Harrisburg;4:30 p.m.

Spearfish at Brandon Valley;5 p.m.

Edgemont vs. Wall;6 p.m., Hot Springs

Faith vs. Upton (Wyo.); 6 p.m., Newell

Campbell Co. (Wyo.) at RC Stevens;6 p.m.

St. Thomas More at West Central;6 p.m.

Little Wound at Pine Ridge;6:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Redfield vs. Lead-Deadwood;10 a.m., Philip

Mobridge-Pollock at Philip Area;10 a.m.

Wagner at Philip Area;10 a.m.

MCM at Philip Area;10 a.m.

Redfield at Philip Area;10 a.m.

MCM vs. Custer;1 p.m., Philip

Redfield vs. Custer;11 a.m., Philip

MCM vs. Lead-Deadwood;Noon, Philip

Mitchell/RC Stevens/Winner triangular;4:30 p.m.

Bennett County/Lyman/Gordon-Rushville (NE)/Pine Ridge Quadrangular;6 p.m.

