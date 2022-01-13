Friday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
RC Rush at Wichita Thunder;6:05 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
BHSU at Western Colorado;5:30 p.m.
Regis at SD Mines;7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
Regis at SD Mines;5:30 p.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Sheridan Hawks at Badlands Sabres;7:05 p.m.
Boy's High School Basketball;Time
White River vs. TBD; TBA, Jones County
TBD at Jones County;11 a.m.
Bennett County vs. TBD;11 a.m., Jones County
Wall vs. TBD;11 a.m., Jones County
TBD at Newell;3 p.m.
TBD at Hot Springs;4:30 p.m.
Grant County/Mott-Regent (ND) at Bison;5:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Redfield;5:45 p.m.
Edgemont vs. TBD;6 p.m., Hot Springs
Douglas at Harrisburg;6 p.m.
Spearfish at Brandon Valley;6:30 p.m.
New Underwood vs. TBD;7:30 p.m., Hot Springs
Faith vs. TBD;7:30 p.m., Newell
Campbell County (Wyo.) at RC Stevens;7:30 p.m.
Girl's High School Basketball;Time
Tiospaye Topa at Lemmon;2 p.m.
Crazy Horse at Takini;2 p.m.
TBD at Hot Springs;3 p.m.
Timber Lake at New Underwood;3 p.m.
TBD at Newell;3 p.m.
Philip at Colome;3 p.m.
Douglas at Harrisburg;4:30 p.m.
Spearfish at Brandon Valley;5 p.m.
Edgemont vs. Wall;6 p.m., Hot Springs
Faith vs. Upton (Wyo.); 6 p.m., Newell
Campbell Co. (Wyo.) at RC Stevens;6 p.m.
St. Thomas More at West Central;6 p.m.
Little Wound at Pine Ridge;6:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Redfield vs. Lead-Deadwood;10 a.m., Philip
Mobridge-Pollock at Philip Area;10 a.m.
Wagner at Philip Area;10 a.m.
MCM at Philip Area;10 a.m.
Redfield at Philip Area;10 a.m.
MCM vs. Custer;1 p.m., Philip
Redfield vs. Custer;11 a.m., Philip
MCM vs. Lead-Deadwood;Noon, Philip
Mitchell/RC Stevens/Winner triangular;4:30 p.m.
Bennett County/Lyman/Gordon-Rushville (NE)/Pine Ridge Quadrangular;6 p.m.