Friday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Independence League Baseball;Time
Gem City Bison at Spearfish Sasquatch;6:35 p.m.
American Legion Baseball;Time
Firecracker Tournament
Fitzgerald Stadium, Rapid City
Rapid City Post 22 vs. Papillion, 4:30 p.m.
Rapid City Post 22 vs. Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.
Rushmore Classic
Pete Lien Memorial Field, Rapid City
Sturgis Post 33 vs. Aberdeen Post 24; 11 a.m.
Belle Fourche Post 32 vs. Aberdeen Post 24l1:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche Post 32 vs. Spearfish Post 164;4 p.m.
Rapid City Post 320 vs. Spearfish Post 164;7:30 p.m.