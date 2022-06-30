 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

Independence League Baseball;Time

Gem City Bison at Spearfish Sasquatch;6:35 p.m.

American Legion Baseball;Time

Firecracker Tournament

Fitzgerald Stadium, Rapid City

Rapid City Post 22 vs. Papillion, 4:30 p.m.

Rapid City Post 22 vs. Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Rushmore Classic

Pete Lien Memorial Field, Rapid City

Sturgis Post 33 vs. Aberdeen Post 24; 11 a.m.

Belle Fourche Post 32 vs. Aberdeen Post 24l1:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche Post 32 vs. Spearfish Post 164;4 p.m.

Rapid City Post 320 vs. Spearfish Post 164;7:30 p.m.

