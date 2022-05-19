 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Friday's Local Sports Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
052022-Tennis7.jpg

Rapid City Stevens' Asa Hood returns a serve in a flight 1 singles match during day one of the Class AA state tournament on Thursday at Sioux Park.

 Matt Gade

All Times Mountain

Boys High School Tennis;Time

Class AA State Tournament, Final Rounds;8 a.m.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 14

Your Two Cents for May 14

Comments made by Mary Ackland stating that "we all should read what we want to read" is irrelevant to the school district's decision to not al…

Watch Now: Related Video

Whoa! Scientists finally know why these dolphins are lining up to rub against coral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News