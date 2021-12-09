Friday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Kansas City Mavericks at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
BHSU at Colorado Mesa;7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
BHSU at Colorado Mesa;5:30 p.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Badlands Sabres at Sheridan Hawks;7:30 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
St. Thomas More vs. Cody (Gillette, Wyo.);1 p.m.
Edgemont at New Underwood;2 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Crow Creek;2 p.m.
Timber Lake at Lemmon;2 p.m.
Harding County at Newell;3 p.m.
Lakota Tech at Custer;3 p.m.
Takini at Crazy Horse;4 p.m.
Oelrichs at Lead-Deadwood;4 p.m.
Standing Rock (ND) at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;4:30 p.m.
Tiospaye Topa at Faith;4:30 p.m.
Alliance (NE) at Hot Springs;5 p.m.
Jones County at White River;5:30 p.m.
Aberdeen Central at RC Central;7 p.m.
Pierre T.F. Riggs at RC Stevens;7 p.m.
Wagner at Winner;7 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Spearfish;8 p.m.
Douglas at Sturgis;8 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Edgemont at New Underwood;2 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Crow Creek;2 p.m.
Timber Lake at Lemmon;3 p.m.
Harding County at Newell;3 p.m.
Takini at Crazy Horse;4 p.m.
Oelrichs at Lead-Deadwood;4 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. Cody (Gillette, Wyo.);4:30 p.m.
Faith a Tiospaye Topa;5 p.m.
Wagner at Winner;5:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Spearfish;5:30 p.m.
Philip at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.
RC Central at Aberdeen Central;6 p.m.
RC Stevens at Pierre T.F. Riggs;6 p.m.
Hay Springs (NE) at Hot Springs;6:30 p.m.
Douglas at Sturgis;6:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Rapid City Invitational (Summit Arena);Noon
High School Gymnastics;Time
Hot Springs at Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip;3 p.m.