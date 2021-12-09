 Skip to main content
Friday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Kansas City Mavericks at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.

Men's College Basketball;Time

BHSU at Colorado Mesa;7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

BHSU at Colorado Mesa;5:30 p.m.

Junior Hockey;Time

Badlands Sabres at Sheridan Hawks;7:30 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

St. Thomas More vs. Cody (Gillette, Wyo.);1 p.m.

Edgemont at New Underwood;2 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Crow Creek;2 p.m.

Timber Lake at Lemmon;2 p.m.

Harding County at Newell;3 p.m.

Lakota Tech at Custer;3 p.m.

Takini at Crazy Horse;4 p.m.

Oelrichs at Lead-Deadwood;4 p.m.

Standing Rock (ND) at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;4:30 p.m.

Tiospaye Topa at Faith;4:30 p.m.

Alliance (NE) at Hot Springs;5 p.m.

Jones County at White River;5:30 p.m.

Aberdeen Central at RC Central;7 p.m.

Pierre T.F. Riggs at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

Wagner at Winner;7 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Spearfish;8 p.m.

Douglas at Sturgis;8 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Edgemont at New Underwood;2 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Crow Creek;2 p.m.

Timber Lake at Lemmon;3 p.m.

Harding County at Newell;3 p.m.

Takini at Crazy Horse;4 p.m.

Oelrichs at Lead-Deadwood;4 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Cody (Gillette, Wyo.);4:30 p.m.

Faith a Tiospaye Topa;5 p.m.

Wagner at Winner;5:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Spearfish;5:30 p.m.

Philip at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.

RC Central at Aberdeen Central;6 p.m.

RC Stevens at Pierre T.F. Riggs;6 p.m.

Hay Springs (NE) at Hot Springs;6:30 p.m.

Douglas at Sturgis;6:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Rapid City Invitational (Summit Arena);Noon

High School Gymnastics;Time

Hot Springs at Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip;3 p.m.

