Friday's Local Sports Schedule

College Track & Field;Time

DII Championships (Pittsburg, Kan.);9 a.m.

Girls Basketball;Time

Class AA State Tournament

Summit Arena, Rapid City

Semifinals

No. 4 RC Stevens vs No. 8 Sioux Falls Jefferson;6 p.m.

Consolation

No. 5 RC Central vs No. 1 Sioux Falls Washington;Noon

Class A State Tournament

Frost Arena, Brookings

Semifinals

No. 1 Wagner vs No. 5 St. Thomas More;5 p.m.

Consolation

No. 4 Lakota Tech vs No. 8 Red Cloud;11 a.m.

Class B Tournament

Watertown Civic Arena

Semifinals

No. 2 De Smet vs No. 6 Faith;6:45 p.m.

Consolation

No. 1 Aberdeen Roncalli vs No. 5 White River;11 a.m.

No. 3 Wall vs No. 7 Aberdeen Christian;12:45 p.m.

High School Hockey;Time

SDAHA State Tournament

Sioux Falls

Rushmore Thunder vs Watertown Lakers;3:35 p.m.

